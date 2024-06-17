VAPORESSO's Excellence in Full Display at Vapouround MENA Awards and World Vape Show 2024

VAPORESSO

17 Jun, 2024, 08:27 GMT

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO has strongly held INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE as the three pillars of value since its inception. They are proud to announce its latest achievements at the prestigious Vapouround MENA Awards 2024. The ARMOUR MAX is engineered and crafted to be a durable powerhouse that is leagues apart from the competition has been awarded the title of Best Mod, solidifying its position as a leader in vaping technology. In a remarkable double victory, VAPORESSO's XROS 4 was also recognized as the runner up for Best Open Pod and the VAPORESSO brand for the Best Branding and Marketing, further showcasing the brand's commitment to excellence.

VAPORESSO ARMOUR Series at World Vape Show Dubai
VAPORESSO Exhibition at World Vape Show Dubai
"The Vapouround MENA Awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in our long held values of INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE," said the VAPORESSO representative receiving the awards. "VAPORESSO thanks you for the recognition from our consumers and customers. We will continue to MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY."

The MENA awards ceremony was a highlight of the first night of the World Vape Show 2024, where VAPORESSO also took part in a joint exhibition with the e-liquid brand DELICIU and the vape brand DOJO. This collaboration exemplified the synergy of the industry working together to bringing the best experiences to the consumers.

The highly anticipated XROS 4 and XROS 4 Mini was in full display for the global audiences to see at the show, a successor to the exceedingly successful XROS 3. The XROS series features a wide range of compatible pods from 0.4Ω to 1.2Ω, which are famously easy top fill and prevent leakage. The XROS 4 comes with a 0.4 Ω that houses the, COREX 2.0, the upgraded COREX tech for providing a more intense flavour and longer pod lifespan. These first-rate features became the backbone that has elevated the XROS series to be the best seller in the open system categories in most of the major vaping markets.

About VAPORESSO

Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavour to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally. We embody a vision where our technology and values merge, crafting a better, cleaner, and more enjoyable life for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440031/VAPORESSO_ARMOUR_Series_World_Vape_Show_Dubai.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440032/VAPORESSO_Exhibition_World_Vape_Show_Dubai.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440033/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370241/logo_02_Logo.jpg 

