Vantiva Sells 22 Million Set-Top Boxes Powered by Android TV™

PARIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it has sold 22 million set-top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TVTM to date, strengthening its 25% market share as of the end of 2023 according to the latest Omdia STB 3Q23 report. Vantiva has deployed Android TV since it first became available, implementing more than 30 upgrades and providing the most Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ certifications in the industry. Vantiva developed its first STB powered by Android TV in 2015 with SVELTE, followed by JADE in 2020, which is available with Google Assistant for voice control. In 2022, Vantiva introduced SOUNDSCAPE, a CSI Innovation Award winner, that combined a STB and soundbar into a single device.

"Vantiva has been a significant partner in bringing the Android TV experience to customers around the world," said Shalini GovilPai, vice president of TV, Google. "Vantiva reached an impressive milestone, and we're looking forward to continuing to bring innovation and entertainment to viewers for years to come."

Since 2020, Vantiva contributed to the development and deployment of the Google Common Broadcast Stack software platform across a wide array of customer premises equipment (CPE) and consumer electronics devices used to access video services. The Google Broadcast Stack allows NSPs to integrate traditional broadcast streams and conditional access systems (CAS) with over-the-top (OTT) services to manage complexity and create more intuitive viewing experiences for subscribers.

"Android TV represents a profound shift for consumers and NSPs by delivering a unified, user-friendly platform with advanced features, such as voice search and content personalization, transforming TVs into smart, versatile entertainment hubs," said Leopold Diouf, senior vice president of the product division at Vantiva. "Vantiva has earned the reputation of delivering innovative entertainment experiences for consumers and operators, as shown by our NaviGate IQTM app that provides insight into consumer viewing habits through data analytics and machine learning. We thank Android TV and our valued customers and are grateful for their trust in developing, integrating and supporting cutting-edge set-top boxes around the world."

Vantiva proposes a comprehensive professional services package including ongoing software upgrades and security maintenance for several years after deployment in the field, positioning Android TV as a highly efficient and enduring solution in the competitive streaming landscape.

Reaching 22 million STBs powered by Android TV sold is the latest strategic milestone in Vantiva's ongoing commitment to providing open and innovative technologies for NSPs and Pay TV operators around the world. Vantiva's goal is to bring seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

