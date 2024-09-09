Vantiva Demonstrates its Vision of the Connected Home of the Future with New Lineup of AI-Powered CPE at IBC 2024

Set-top boxes with human-like AI personal assistants and gateways with AI-powered security and privacy shape a new consumer experience at home

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, will demonstrate innovative AI-powered products at IBC 2024, including set-top boxes (STBs) and broadband gateways, all connected to Vantiva's Navigate AI cloud. This new class of CPE features a local Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and enhanced CPU and GPU performance, ensuring more private, secure and lower latency Edge AI use cases. This positions operators as "Home AI" platform providers offering new AI services, while optimizing cloud costs and maximizing CPE capital investment.

"Our focus and vision for the home of the future incorporates AI-enabled devices that can meet and exceed the evolving demands for intelligent interactions between consumers and their digital environment," said Charles Cheevers, CTO at Vantiva. "With deep insights we've gained from serving the connected home industry, we are poised to combine the STBs, broadband gateways and cloud capabilities into a unified AI platform delivering new-AI based assistants, enriched video and audio experiences such as automated multi-lingual services, diversified advertising opportunities and cutting-edge gaming experiences, positioning Service Providers at the forefront of generative AI offerings for consumers."

Vantiva will be demonstrating the following at IBC:

The STB as central hub of the AI-powered home: With multi-modal inputs such as camera, far-field microphones and speakers, Vantiva's new STBs enable cutting-edge features such as an AI-powered personal assistant that can understand and engage in human communication. Users can fully engage with this human-like assistant, making interactions with Generative AI feel like real conversations.

Shoppable TV : Vantiva's STBs improve the shopping experience with AI and NPU capabilities. The "Shoppable TV" feature utilizes the NPU for real-time object detection, automatically matching that object in video to a catalog. This allows for instant shopping through the TV via voice commands.

: Vantiva's STBs improve the shopping experience with AI and NPU capabilities. The "Shoppable TV" feature utilizes the NPU for real-time object detection, automatically matching that object in video to a catalog. This allows for instant shopping through the TV via voice commands. Audio accessibility feature improvement : AI greatly enhances the STB by enabling live audio transcription, allowing consumers to enjoy video streams in their original audio with auto-generated subtitles in any language. This local transcription capability helps service providers reduce costs by lessening their dependence on cloud services. Vantiva's AI-powered transcription technology empowers operators to offer a richer, more inclusive viewing experience around the world. In addition, local AI can detect noise in a room and automatically adjust the TV volume for optimal sound.

: AI greatly enhances the STB by enabling live audio transcription, allowing consumers to enjoy video streams in their original audio with auto-generated subtitles in any language. This local transcription capability helps service providers reduce costs by lessening their dependence on cloud services. Vantiva's AI-powered transcription technology empowers operators to offer a richer, more inclusive viewing experience around the world. In addition, local AI can detect noise in a room and automatically adjust the TV volume for optimal sound. More immersive gaming experience : By adding a vision camera to the STB, along with NPU acceleration, Vantiva introduces new gesture-based interactions, creating a much more immersive gaming experience. In addition, the ability to run gesture, pose and facial detection models locally on the STB reduces costs and latency by eliminating the need for cloud processing.

: By adding a vision camera to the STB, along with NPU acceleration, Vantiva introduces new gesture-based interactions, creating a much more immersive gaming experience. In addition, the ability to run gesture, pose and facial detection models locally on the STB reduces costs and latency by eliminating the need for cloud processing. AI upscaling technology : Vantiva significantly improves existing upscaling technology by leveraging the local STB engine to analyze images in real-time to enhance video quality and enable new features, like upscaling and tracking objects in a video for high-quality Picture-in-Picture.

: Vantiva significantly improves existing upscaling technology by leveraging the local STB engine to analyze images in real-time to enhance video quality and enable new features, like upscaling and tracking objects in a video for high-quality Picture-in-Picture. Broadband Gateways: Vantiva's broadband gateways complement the STBs with the addition of a NPU on top of their already impressive MIPS count. This allows new broadband apps to run locally for Edge AI services. The broadband gateways also ensure consumer privacy and security by providing real-time activity reports of cameras, microphones and sensors. Additionally, they offer advanced tools to show interactions between devices, leverage the gateways to detect security threats and intrusions and allow consumers to manage or block camera and audio services as needed.

