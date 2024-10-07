Vantiva and Harmonic Partner to Offer Service Providers Easy Transition from DOCSIS to Fiber-based PON Technologies

Seamless interoperability between Vantiva's market-leading PON CPE and Harmonic's award-winning OLT platform delivers service providers more options to deploy greenfield fiber networks or upgrade existing network technologies

PARIS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it has expanded its strategic relationship with Harmonic to include interoperability of Vantiva's Passive Optical Networking (PON) Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) and Harmonic's comprehensive cOS portfolio of Optical Line Terminal (OLT) network edge devices. The combined offering delivers NSPs an easy path to transition from DOCSIS-based technologies to multi-gigabit fiber speeds as well as additional options for enhancing existing fiber services. By leveraging Vantiva's proven PON CPE and Harmonic's innovative cOS OLT platform, the partnership will provide subscribers with best-in-class, in-home communications experiences and high-speed connectivity.

View PDF Vantiva and Harmonic Partnership

"With Harmonic's innovative cOS platform, we are strategically expanding our traditional joint DOCSIS support into the rapidly growing PON fiber market," said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Unit at Vantiva. "With the new interoperability capabilities between Vantiva's PON CPE and Harmonic's extensive line of cOS OLTs, we are providing our NSP customers with more options to upgrade their networks by capitalizing on the numerous benefits of fiber, including high-speed connectivity, unparalleled in-home communications experiences and superior service reliability."

Vantiva's market-leading CPE, which consists of Optical Networking Units (ONUs) and integrated Gateways, have been deployed by many of the world's largest NSPs offering them the ability to deliver an unparalleled broadband experience – lightning-fast speeds, seamless connections and whole-home wireless coverage.

"Combining Vantiva's PON CPE solutions with Harmonic's cOS OLT platform provides a comprehensive, powerful offering to support any access technology deployment or DOCSIS network fiber expansion scenario," said Jeffrey Glahn, SVP of Global Sales Broadband at Harmonic. "We will provide our shared customer base with the ability to easily transition to PON from two trusted technology vendors, which we believe is a major step forward in our relationship and for the industry."

Harmonic's cOS platform is ideal for operators who are either looking to upgrade their existing DOCSIS network to 10 gigabit fiber technologies, or for those with existing fiber networks that want to add new capabilities, extend service reach and enhance subscriber quality of experience. The cOS platform powers broadband services to over 30 million homes served by more than 100 leading operators and enables the latest in both DOCSIS & FTTH PON technologies with a unified platform.

