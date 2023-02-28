VantagePoint and IASeminars join forces to accelerate ESG compliance

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VantagePoint, a finance transformation and technology implementation specialist, has partnered with IASeminars, a global provider of finance and accounting training, to provide a holistic ESG compliance offering.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are becoming increasingly important to investors and stakeholders as they look to measure the long-term sustainability and impact of companies. However, the reporting and compliance requirements of ESG can be complex and time-consuming.

VantagePoint and IA Seminars are developing a new bespoke consulting service called ESG Labs (PRNewsfoto/VantagePoint)

The new partnership between VantagePoint and IASeminars aims to simplify the mystery and complexity surrounding ESG compliance by developing a bespoke consulting service called ESG Labs; a one-day workshop that arms businesses with an executable roadmap for ESG compliance, from a people, process and systems perspective.

"There's a real thirst for knowledge around new ESG regulations," comments VantagePoint Commercial Director, Liam O'Brien. "We are excited to partner with IASeminars to bring together deep subject matter expertise with technology and transformation knowledge to ensure businesses not only comply with ESG regulations but thrive in the future."

IASeminars Managing Director Deborah Fyfe added, "Looking at the regulatory landscape and listening to our customers, we know that the timing of this partnership is perfect. Our collective aim is to offer something of real value to businesses who are navigating ESG and determined to get on the front foot in terms of knowledge and application."

As part of this initiative, they will provide businesses with actionable and useful content, such as blog posts, videos, resources and webinars. The first webinar, "Five steps to building your ESG management strategy", led by leading ESG consultants, provides registrants with clarity on why ESG is important to your business as well as actionable tips on taking your first steps towards ESG compliance, you can register for the webinar here.

About VantagePoint

VantagePoint is a finance transformation and technology implementation specialist that are committed to unifying and connecting finance functions to provide businesses with essential insight, control and compliance.

About IASeminars

IASeminars is a global provider of training on international accounting standards, ESG reporting and related topics. With over 20 years of experience their approach centres on delivering customer focused solutions, building long-term partnerships with an international client base.

