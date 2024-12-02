Vantage UK Powers Innovation at FMLS:24 as Key Sponsor

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage UK, a leading global multi-asset trading platform, proudly sponsored this year's Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24), held at the prestigious Old Billingsgate from November 18–20. The event, a cornerstone of the financial industry calendar, brought together over 2,500 attendees, 150 expert speakers, and 70 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge trends and solutions shaping the future of finance.

As a prominent sponsor, Vantage UK highlighted its commitment to advancing financial technology and creating opportunities for meaningful industry connections. The summit featured dynamic panel discussions, workshops, and keynotes, covering emerging trends in trading, fintech, payments, and digital assets. Vantage UK's participation underscored its role as a thought leader in online trading innovation and its mission to empower traders globally with robust tools and education.

Vantage UK also engaged actively in networking events, including the Opening Networking Blitz and other exclusive sessions, building valuable partnerships with peers and clients. The summit culminated in the renowned London Summit Awards, celebrating industry excellence across 27 categories, further solidifying FMLS as a premier event for financial professionals.

Through its sponsorship and presence at FMLS:24, Vantage UK reaffirmed its dedication to fostering collaboration and driving industry-wide innovation.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. These products may not be suitable for all investors. You do not own the underlying assets, and past performance is not indicative of future results. The content is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice before trading. Please refer to our Legal Documents for further details.

Vantage is the trading name of VGP LLP.

