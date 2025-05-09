PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Forex Trader Summit Dubai 2025, taking place from 14–15 May at the Dubai Festival Arena. As a global leader in multi-asset trading, Vantage will be exhibiting at Booth No. 4, showcasing its cutting-edge solutions and insights in front of an audience of industry leaders, institutional investors, retail traders, and fintech innovators.

Vantage to Share Strategic Market Insights at Forex Trader Summit Dubai 2025

This event serves as a platform for the region's financial community to exchange ideas, explore new partnerships, and stay ahead of the curve in today's fast-evolving market landscape. Vantage is set to take the stage through a series of keynote presentations and thought-provoking panel discussions.

On 14 May, Nibal Abu Assaly, Business Development Manager at Vantage, will join the panel discussion exploring the macroeconomic forces shaping today's financial environment. The session will delve into how interest rate changes influence consumer spending, shedding light on the ripple effects that central bank decisions have on household behavior and broader economic activity. Additionally, panelists will address strategies countries can employ to combat high inflation, drawing from global case studies and policy tools to provide a comprehensive view of inflation management. Followed by Souhail Fadlallah, Business Development Manager at Vantage, who will deliver a keynote session titled: "Navigating the Storm: Perspectives on Strategic Risk Management in Volatile Markets." He will share practical frameworks and expert insights on how traders and institutions can stay resilient amidst ongoing global uncertainty and market swings.

On 15 May, Souhail Fadlallah will join a forward-looking panel focused on brokerage competitiveness in 2025. This discussion will examine the key elements that make a brokerage platform attractive to new traders, including the importance of user-friendly interfaces, educational tools, and market accessibility. The session will also explore how spreads, execution speed, and platform reliability play a critical role in client retention, especially in an increasingly crowded and performance-driven market landscape. Followed by Nibal Abu Assaly, who will take the stage with keynote titled: "Institutional Insights: Understanding How Major Players Navigate the Forex Market." This session will dive into strategies used by large financial institutions to manage liquidity, anticipate risk, and adapt to regulatory and economic shifts.

Vantage's participation will feature a diverse range of industry experts and serve as open forums to tackle some of the most pressing questions in today's global financial markets.

"Events like the Forex Trader Summit Dubai are crucial for sharing insights and building stronger relationships within the trading ecosystem," said Souhail Fadlallah, Business Development Manager at Vantage. "We're excited to bring our expertise to the table and connect with the broader financial community in the region."

Throughout the two-day summit, the Vantage team will be available at Booth No. 4 to connect with clients, partners, and prospective traders. Attendees are invited to explore the company's award-winning trading platform, learn about its latest product offerings, and discover how Vantage continues to lead the way in transparency, performance, and client-centric innovation.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

