PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is pleased to announce the launch of the Vantage First Class Promo, an exclusive event marking 15 years of successful trading with traders in selected regions. This promotion serves as a gesture of appreciation to Vantage's traders, offering premium gifts and highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to fostering growth in these fast-developing markets. With prizes valued up to USD 111,000, the initiative underscores Vantage's dedication to its global trading community.

Vantage Markets celebrates its 15th anniversary with prizes up to $111,000

The Vantage First Class Promo includes an array of high-value rewards. The most notable prizes include the Mercedes Benz C220, a luxury trip to Japan for two, the Cartier Tank Must watch, and the Leica M11 Monochrom camera. These prestigious offerings reflect Vantage's continuous efforts to elevate the trading experience while acknowledging the loyalty and support of its traders over the years.

To participate, eligible traders are required to deposit the qualifying amount within the promotion period and engage in trading key assets such as Forex, Gold, Silver, or Crude Oil. Over the past 15 years, Vantage has remained committed to delivering trading excellence, and this promotion is a continuation of that legacy.

"The Vantage First Class Promo is our way of acknowledging 15 years of unwavering support from our traders. We are excited to offer these exceptional rewards as we strengthen our position in economically dynamic regions," said Lian J, User Growth Director at Vantage Markets.

This promotion provides an opportunity for traders to enjoy the benefits of Vantage's platform while being rewarded for their support. For more details on how to participate, please visit the Vantage App. Terms and Conditions apply.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment. VFSC 700271.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533411/Vantage_Markets_celebrates_15th_anniversary_prizes__111_000.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg