Vantage Market Research: Global Companion Diagnostics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 31.75 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR 11.75% | Powering Precision Medicine, Targeted Therapies and Next-Gen Drug Development

The convergence of biomarker-driven testing, AI-enabled diagnostics, and pharma–diagnostics partnerships are transforming how treatments are developed, prescribed, and delivered worldwide.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion diagnostics (CDx), once considered niche in oncology, are now emerging as a cornerstone of precision medicine across multiple therapeutic areas. According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Companion Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 9.38 billion in 2024 to USD 31.75 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.75% between 2025 and 2035. Growth is fueled by the rapid rise of targeted therapies, FDA/EMA co-approvals, and expanding clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based tests.

Market Highlights

Key Regional Markets Leading the Way

North America : Largest market, driven by FDA's co-approval framework, pharma–diagnostic collaborations, and Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement expansion.

: Largest market, driven by FDA's co-approval framework, pharma–diagnostic collaborations, and Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement expansion. Asia Pacific : Fastest-growing, powered by China's genomics ecosystem, India's precision medicine programs, and Japan's robust oncology CDx adoption.

: Fastest-growing, powered by China's genomics ecosystem, India's precision medicine programs, and Japan's robust oncology CDx adoption. Europe: Strong policy tailwinds under EMA's companion diagnostics guidelines, GDPR-compliant genomic data frameworks, and EU-funded cancer initiatives.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/companion-diagnostics-market-2021/request-sample

Free Sample Includes:

Global & regional companion diagnostics market size and adoption metrics

Competitive landscape and financials of leading CDx developers

SWOT analysis of top companies and innovators

of top companies and innovators Growth & revenue forecasts through 2035

Porter's Five Forces & industry trend analysis

Country- and region-specific opportunity mapping

Technological & Industry Momentum

NGS-Driven CDx : Broad-panel sequencing accelerating biomarker discovery across oncology, neurology, and cardiology.

: Broad-panel sequencing accelerating biomarker discovery across oncology, neurology, and cardiology. AI-Powered Pathology : Algorithms analyzing molecular and histology datasets for predictive insights.

: Algorithms analyzing molecular and histology datasets for predictive insights. Liquid Biopsy Expansion : Non-invasive, blood-based tests enabling real-time monitoring of treatment response.

: Non-invasive, blood-based tests enabling real-time monitoring of treatment response. Pharma–Dx Alliances : Co-developed assays speeding clinical trial recruitment and regulatory approvals.

: Co-developed assays speeding clinical trial recruitment and regulatory approvals. Beyond Oncology: Expansion into autoimmune, infectious, and rare genetic disease diagnostics.

Why This Matters for Executives & Investors?

The Companion Diagnostics market is evolving into a multi-billion-dollar value driver for biopharma and diagnostics companies. CDx not only improve patient outcomes but also accelerate approvals, reduce R&D costs, and enable personalized medicine at scale.

Value Creation Opportunities

Oncology Leadership : PD-L1, BRCA, and HER2 testing leading adoption in targeted cancer therapies.

: PD-L1, BRCA, and HER2 testing leading adoption in targeted cancer therapies. Chronic & Rare Diseases : Expansion of CDx-guided biologics and gene therapies.

: Expansion of CDx-guided biologics and gene therapies. Drug Development Efficiency : Pharma leveraging CDx to boost clinical trial success rates.

: Pharma leveraging CDx to boost clinical trial success rates. Global Market Access: Expansion of CDx-linked therapies into emerging economies via public–private partnerships.

What Executives Need to Know

Opportunities : AI-driven diagnostics, liquid biopsy assays, and multi-omics CDx platforms.

: AI-driven diagnostics, liquid biopsy assays, and multi-omics CDx platforms. Key Risks : Reimbursement hurdles, fragmented test standards, and regional regulatory variations.

: Reimbursement hurdles, fragmented test standards, and regional regulatory variations. Strategic Imperative: Invest in pharma partnerships, multi-omics platforms, and patient-centric CDx ecosystems.

Expert Insights

"Precision medicine is shifting from oncology to multi-therapeutic areas. Companion diagnostics will be at the heart of every major drug approval going forward."

— Mrudula Shah, Lead Researcher, Vantage Market Research

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Top 5 Strategic Actions for Executives

Forge Pharma–Dx Partnerships : Co-develop companion diagnostics with pharma companies to align with drug pipelines and accelerate regulatory approvals.

: Co-develop companion diagnostics with pharma companies to align with drug pipelines and accelerate regulatory approvals. Expand Beyond Oncology : Diversify CDx applications into cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders.

: Diversify CDx applications into cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders. Invest in Next-Gen Platforms : Leverage NGS, liquid biopsy, and AI-driven analytics to build differentiated, scalable diagnostic solutions.

: Leverage NGS, liquid biopsy, and AI-driven analytics to build differentiated, scalable diagnostic solutions. Secure Global Regulatory Approvals : Engage early with FDA, EMA, and Asia-Pacific regulators to streamline co-approvals and market access.

: Engage early with FDA, EMA, and Asia-Pacific regulators to streamline co-approvals and market access. Focus on Reimbursement & Access: Collaborate with payers, health systems, and policymakers to ensure adoption through coverage, affordability, and patient trust.

Key Players in the Companion Diagnostics Race

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland) – Pioneer in oncology CDx with cobas platforms and FDA-approved assays.

– Pioneer in oncology CDx with cobas platforms and FDA-approved assays. Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) – Leading in NGS-driven CDx with global pharma collaborations.

– Leading in NGS-driven CDx with global pharma collaborations. QIAGEN (Germany/Netherlands) – Broad CDx portfolio in oncology and infectious disease testing.

– Broad CDx portfolio in oncology and infectious disease testing. Agilent Technologies (U.S.) – Strong in pathology-based CDx and AI-driven platforms.

– Strong in pathology-based CDx and AI-driven platforms. Illumina (U.S.) – Powering NGS-based CDx and advancing global precision medicine programs.

– Powering NGS-based CDx and advancing global precision medicine programs. BioMérieux (France) – Expanding infectious disease and oncology companion diagnostics.

Key Risks That Could Slow Adoption

Uncertain Reimbursement Policies: Variability across payers and countries may delay broad clinical adoption.

Regulatory Complexity: Fragmented approval frameworks (FDA, EMA, PMDA, NMPA) can slow global market entry.

High Development Costs: Co-developing CDx alongside drugs increases R&D risk and capital requirements.

Clinical Integration Challenges: Provider resistance to adopting new testing workflows may limit uptake.

Data Privacy & Security Risks: Handling sensitive genomic and patient health data raises compliance and liability concerns.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/companion-diagnostics-market-2021/checkout

Benefits of Purchasing Companion Diagnostics Market Reports

Analyst Support – Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications.

– Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications. Data Accuracy – Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling.

– Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling. Decision-Making Tools – Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy.

– Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy. Quality & Credibility – Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, healthcare innovators, and technology leaders for reliable market intelligence.

Market Overview & Potential

The global Companion Diagnostics market is set to grow 3.4x between 2024 and 2035, reinforcing its role as the backbone of precision medicine and targeted therapy commercialization. Market growth is driven by:

Pharma Pipeline Dependence – >70% of oncology drug candidates now require a CDx. Technology Maturity – NGS, AI, and liquid biopsy making diagnostics faster, scalable, and affordable. Policy Tailwinds – FDA, EMA, and Asia-Pacific regulators mandating CDx for new drug approvals. Patient Expectations – Demand for personalized, effective, and safer treatment journeys.

Why This Report Matters?

In a rapidly evolving precision medicine ecosystem, access to detailed market intelligence provides a decisive competitive advantage. This comprehensive Vantage Market Research Companion Diagnostics Report equips decision-makers to navigate the market with clarity and confidence by providing:

Strategic Insights – Foresight into regulatory developments (FDA/EMA co-approval pathways, reimbursement frameworks), technology trends (NGS-driven CDx, liquid biopsy, AI-enabled analytics), and pharma–Dx partnership strategies .

– Foresight into (FDA/EMA co-approval pathways, reimbursement frameworks), (NGS-driven CDx, liquid biopsy, AI-enabled analytics), and . Investment-Ready Forecasts & Risk Assessments – Data-driven analysis to identify profitable segments ( oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders ) and mitigate risks in regulatory, reimbursement, and adoption cycles.

– Data-driven analysis to identify profitable segments ( ) and mitigate risks in regulatory, reimbursement, and adoption cycles. Regional Growth Hotspots – Billion-dollar opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and emerging markets , with insights into adoption barriers and policy incentives.

– Billion-dollar opportunities across , with insights into adoption barriers and policy incentives. Benchmarking Tools – Comparative evaluation of key players' CDx portfolios, co-development pipelines, regulatory track records, and commercialization models.

Request a Customized Copy of the Companion Diagnostics Market Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/companion-diagnostics-market-2021/request-sample

Why Now?

The Companion Diagnostics market is at a critical inflection point:

Precision Medicine Mainstreaming : >70% of new oncology drug approvals now require a CDx; expansion into neurology, cardiology, and infectious disease is accelerating.

: >70% of new oncology drug approvals now require a CDx; expansion into neurology, cardiology, and infectious disease is accelerating. Pharma Pipeline Dependence : Drug developers increasingly rely on CDx to improve clinical trial success rates and secure faster approvals.

: Drug developers increasingly rely on CDx to improve and secure faster approvals. Technology Convergence : NGS, AI, and liquid biopsy are making CDx more scalable, cost-efficient, and clinically actionable .

: NGS, AI, and liquid biopsy are making CDx . Policy Tailwinds: Regulators worldwide are mandating or incentivizing CDx-linked therapies, creating a co-approval standard for the future.

Early movers will capture disproportionate market share, strengthen pharma partnerships, and secure recurring revenues through multi-omics CDx platforms while laggards risk being left behind in one of the fastest-growing segments of precision medicine.

Market Drivers & Growth Opportunities

Targeted Therapy Expansion : Rising demand for precision oncology drugs (HER2, EGFR, PD-L1, BRCA) is fueling adoption of companion diagnostics as a regulatory and clinical requirement.

: Rising demand for precision oncology drugs (HER2, EGFR, PD-L1, BRCA) is fueling adoption of companion diagnostics as a regulatory and clinical requirement. Beyond Oncology : Growing applications in cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders present significant growth opportunities.

: Growing applications in cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders present significant growth opportunities. Next-Generation Platforms : Advances in NGS, liquid biopsy, and AI-powered analytics are making CDx faster, more accurate, and scalable across therapeutic areas.

: Advances in NGS, liquid biopsy, and AI-powered analytics are making CDx faster, more accurate, and scalable across therapeutic areas. Pharma–Dx Partnerships : Increasing co-development of drugs and diagnostics is driving market growth while accelerating clinical trial success rates.

: Increasing co-development of drugs and diagnostics is driving market growth while accelerating clinical trial success rates. Regulatory Tailwinds : FDA/EMA co-approval frameworks and Asia-Pacific government-backed precision medicine initiatives are streamlining adoption.

: FDA/EMA co-approval frameworks and Asia-Pacific government-backed precision medicine initiatives are streamlining adoption. Patient-Centric Precision Care: Rising awareness and demand for personalized treatment journeys are boosting clinical uptake worldwide.

Strategic Takeaways for Executives & Investors

Invest in Multi-Omics Platforms : Prioritize integration of genomics, proteomics, and digital pathology for next-gen CDx solutions.

: Prioritize integration of genomics, proteomics, and digital pathology for next-gen CDx solutions. Forge Pharma Alliances : Partner with biopharma companies early in the drug pipeline to secure co-approval advantages.

: Partner with biopharma companies early in the drug pipeline to secure co-approval advantages. Capitalize on Regulatory Momentum : Leverage FDA, EMA, and APAC frameworks to accelerate global expansion.

: Leverage FDA, EMA, and APAC frameworks to accelerate global expansion. Focus on Affordability & Access : Collaborate with payers and policymakers to secure reimbursement and expand patient reach.

: Collaborate with payers and policymakers to secure reimbursement and expand patient reach. Enhance Trust in Data Handling: Strengthen cybersecurity, interoperability, and genomic data privacy to ensure adoption.

Major Challenges to Overcome

Reimbursement Uncertainty : Variable payer coverage slows clinical adoption across regions.

: Variable payer coverage slows clinical adoption across regions. Regulatory Fragmentation : Divergent approval pathways (FDA vs. EMA vs. APAC regulators) increase complexity.

: Divergent approval pathways (FDA vs. EMA vs. APAC regulators) increase complexity. High R&D Costs : Dual drug–diagnostic development adds capital intensity and risk.

: Dual drug–diagnostic development adds capital intensity and risk. Provider Workflow Resistance : Some clinicians remain slow to integrate CDx into routine practice.

: Some clinicians remain slow to integrate CDx into routine practice. Genomic Data Security: Sensitive patient data raises liability and compliance challenges.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Companion Diagnostics Market @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/companion-diagnostics-market-2021/request-sample

Recent Industry Developments

Jan 2025 – Roche expands its cobas CDx portfolio with a new FDA-approved assay for KRAS mutations in colorectal cancer.

expands its with a new FDA-approved assay for KRAS mutations in colorectal cancer. Mar 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific launches an NGS-based CDx panel co-developed with a major oncology pharma for lung cancer therapies.

launches an co-developed with a major oncology pharma for lung cancer therapies. May 2025 – Illumina announces partnership with Asian regulators to support liquid biopsy-driven CDx trials in China and Japan.

announces partnership with Asian regulators to support in China and Japan. Jul 2025 – QIAGEN secures EMA approval for its CDx test linked to autoimmune therapy , marking expansion beyond oncology.

secures EMA approval for its , marking expansion beyond oncology. Sept 2025 – Agilent Technologies integrates AI-powered pathology workflows into its companion diagnostics platform for faster clinical adoption.

Regional Insights

North America : Largest market, supported by FDA's co-approval framework, Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement, and strong pharma–Dx collaborations.

: Largest market, supported by FDA's co-approval framework, Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement, and strong pharma–Dx collaborations. Asia Pacific : Fastest growth, driven by China's Healthy China 2030 , India's genomics initiatives , and Japan's precision oncology ecosystem.

: Fastest growth, driven by China's , India's , and Japan's precision oncology ecosystem. Europe : Policy-driven expansion under EMA guidelines and GDPR-compliant genomic data frameworks.

: Policy-driven expansion under EMA guidelines and GDPR-compliant genomic data frameworks. Latin America : Emerging adoption, led by Brazil and Mexico, with public–private partnerships improving access.

: Emerging adoption, led by Brazil and Mexico, with public–private partnerships improving access. Middle East & Africa: Early-stage adoption, with Saudi Arabia and UAE investing in precision medicine and genomic sequencing projects.

Segment Insights

By Product & Service : Assays, kits, and reagents dominate the market, driven by their critical role in FDA- and EMA-approved drug–diagnostic co-launches, while software & services are witnessing rapid growth as AI-powered analytics and digital pathology gain traction.

: Assays, kits, and reagents dominate the market, driven by their critical role in FDA- and EMA-approved drug–diagnostic co-launches, while software & services are witnessing rapid growth as AI-powered analytics and digital pathology gain traction. By Technology : PCR remains the most widely adopted technology due to cost efficiency and clinical familiarity, while NGS is the fastest-growing segment, enabling multi-gene panels, liquid biopsy, and expansion into non-oncology indications.

: PCR remains the most widely adopted technology due to cost efficiency and clinical familiarity, while NGS is the fastest-growing segment, enabling multi-gene panels, liquid biopsy, and expansion into non-oncology indications. By Indication : Cancer leads the market, with lung, breast, colorectal, and blood cancers driving most CDx approvals; meanwhile, infectious diseases and neurological disorders are emerging growth areas as biomarker discovery expands beyond oncology.

: Cancer leads the market, with lung, breast, colorectal, and blood cancers driving most CDx approvals; meanwhile, infectious diseases and neurological disorders are emerging growth areas as biomarker discovery expands beyond oncology. By Sample Type : Tissue samples continue to account for the largest share, serving as the gold standard in oncology diagnostics, while blood-based liquid biopsy is gaining momentum for its non-invasive, real-time monitoring capabilities.

: Tissue samples continue to account for the largest share, serving as the gold standard in oncology diagnostics, while blood-based liquid biopsy is gaining momentum for its non-invasive, real-time monitoring capabilities. By End User: Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies dominate as they integrate CDx into drug pipelines to improve trial success and secure co-approvals, while reference laboratories and CROs are expanding adoption through outsourced testing and biomarker validation.

Top Key Players for Companion Diagnostics Market

Abbott Laboratories Molecular Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S) (U.S.)

ARUP Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

BioMerieux (France)

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems) (Germany)

Foundation Medicine Inc. (U.S.)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (U.S.)

Roche (Ventana Medical Systems Inc.) (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies Corporation) (Germany)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/companion-diagnostics-market-2021/request-sample

Segments Covered in The Report

Product & Service

Assays, Kits & Reagents

Instruments & Systems

Software & Services

Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

In Situ Hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

Other Technologies

Indication

Cancer Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Blood Cancer Colorectal Cancer Other Cancers



Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other Indication

Sample Type

Tissue Sample

Blood Sample

Other Sample Types

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Reference Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries



Benelux Union



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on Companion Diagnostics Market trends 2025 Forecast Report (2025-2035).

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which regions are expected to lead in companion diagnostics adoption, precision medicine investment, and regulatory support over the next decade?

Who are the top five global players in companion diagnostics, and how do their technology platforms, service portfolios, and regional expansion strategies differ?

What breakthrough innovations such as next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, multiplex assays, and AI-powered biomarker analytics—will define market competitiveness through 2035?

Which therapeutic areas (oncology, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders) will dominate adoption and revenue, and why?

What are the main growth drivers, barriers, and risks influencing large-scale adoption of companion diagnostics worldwide?

How will integration with digital pathology, AI-driven analytics, electronic health records (EHRs), and lab automation shape investment priorities?

What role will public–private partnerships, co-development programs with pharma, and reimbursement frameworks play in accelerating companion diagnostics adoption?

What is the projected global market size and CAGR for the companion diagnostics market during the 2025–2035 forecast period?

How will evolving regulatory policies, approval pathways, and global co-approval strategies reshape market access and adoption rates?

Gain instant access to our exclusive, data-driven dashboard designed for healthcare industry decision-makers, strategists, and market leaders. The platform delivers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise breakdowns, regional market performance, competitive landscape mapping, company profiles, annual updates, and more. From market sizing to trend analysis and competitive intelligence, this powerful tool serves as a comprehensive solution for informed business decisions.

Browse the Full "Companion Diagnostics Market Valuation and Future Projections to 2035 by Product & Service (Assays, Kits & Reagents, Software & Services) by Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, Other Technologies) by Indication (Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Indication) by End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Reference Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa" Report at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/companion-diagnostics-market-2021

Browse More Related Reports:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-1821

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-1821 Oral Care Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oral-care-market-1650

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oral-care-market-1650 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-3885

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-3885 Precision Medicine Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/precision-medicine-market-3925

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/precision-medicine-market-3925 Medical Supplies Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market-1234

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market-1234 Biosensors Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biosensors-market-1600

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biosensors-market-1600 Autoinjectors Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/autoinjectors-market-2474

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/autoinjectors-market-2474 Cancer Immunotherapy Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-immunotherapy-market-2509

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-immunotherapy-market-2509 Orthobiologics Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/orthobiologics-market-3760

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/orthobiologics-market-3760 Flow Cytometry Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/flow-cytometry-market-2319

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/flow-cytometry-market-2319 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-diagnostics-market-1529

About Us

Vantage Market Research is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and leading biopharma firms, delivering high-quality market research reports and actionable intelligence across healthcare, biotechnology, and advanced cell therapies. Our globally recognized insights empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, anticipate trends, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Priya M

Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships

224 W 35th St Ste 500, New York, NY 10001,

United States Tel: +1 (212) 951-1369

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com | priya.m@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758208/Vantage_Logo.jpg