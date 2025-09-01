Vantage Launches "Race to Win: Live Trading Contest 2025" with up to $1 Million Prize Pool

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage is pleased to announce the launch of its Race to Win: Live Trading Contest 2025, a competition designed to reward trader's performance during the contest period. Participation is limited to clients in eligible countries/regions. Running from September 15 to November 14, 2025, the contest features over $1 Million in prizes across multiple categories and additional rewards through "Secret Missions."

The contest introduces a two-tier system to ensure fair competition among participants:

Vantage Launches Race to Win - Live Trading Contest 2025

Tier 1 (Champion Circuit): Net deposits of USD $5,000 and above

Net deposits of USD and above Tier 2 (Premier Circuit): Net deposits of USD $500 – $4,999

Participants can compete in two categories – Profit Percentage (%) and Profit Amount (USD) – by opening a new "contest account" for each category, as detailed in the official Terms and Conditions. This ensures multiple opportunities for recognition across categories.

On top of the main contest, traders can unlock additional prizes through Secret Missions, automatically enrolled for eligible clients:

Deposit Dash : September 15 to September 28, 2025

: Trading Masters : September 29 to October 12 , 2025

: , 2025 Speed Wins : October 13 to October 26, 2025

: Volume Rush: October 27 to November 9, 2025

These missions recognize performance and celebrate consistency, creativity, and dedication during the contest period. Eligible participants may receive cash rewards, trading credits, V-Points, and exclusive experiences. The top champions in each tier may be awarded six figure prizes, while hundreds of others can share rewards in each category, subject to the Contest Terms and Conditions and account eligibility.

"Race to Win is more than a contest – it's a celebration of trading skill and resilience. We're giving traders not just the chance to win rewards but also to be part of a global community driven by excellence," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets.

Registration is open from September 1 to November 7, 2025. Traders who register early (before September 14) gain a head start in preparing for the ultimate trading challenge. For more details on the promotion, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

