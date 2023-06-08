Vanpowers Donates a $2699 e-Bike to Support Dog-Fest Fundraiser

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21st, professional e-bike brand Vanpowers participated in the Dog-Fest Fundraiser hosted by the La Verne K-9 & Police Foundation in La Verne, California, USA. This event aimed to raise funds for the local foundation for police and police dogs as well as bring joy to the many families and dog lovers who attended.

As one of the sponsors, Vanpowers donated one of their Seine e-bikes, worth $2699, in Shining Black to serve as the first prize for participating in the fundraising event. This retro Dutch-style e-bike perfectly balances aesthetics with performance, making it suitable for both urban commuting and leisure riding. Its powerful motor, comfortable seat, and elegant appearance make it one of Vanpowers' star products. During the event, participants spent $1 to purchase a raffle ticket from the organizers to participate in a lucky draw and have the chance to win this striking e-bike.

In addition to their donation, Vanpowers also set up a booth at the event, providing free test rides and professional guidance to those interested in e-bikes. Participants were able to ride three of Vanpowers' hottest e-bikes on the market: the LEGO®-like assembled road bike, the City Vanture; the fat-tire mountain bike, the Manidae; and the Seine, as well as their newest upcoming model, the UrbanGlide. These e-bikes each have their own unique design and performance characteristics to ensure that riders can get the functions and aesthetics they prefer. At the event, participants were able to try out different electric bikes and also get dog-themed gifts and exclusive product discounts by playing interactive games. The excited atmosphere at the event reached its peak when the lucky Ms. Hayley Marie Colston won the donated e-bike. She expressed her gratitude for Vanpowers' generous support and looked forward to exploring with her new e-bike.

The four e-bikes available for test rides at the event made strong impressions, especially the UrbanGlide. This new model is another blockbuster product from Vanpowers. The European version of UrbanGlide will be officially launched at the Frankfurt Eurobike Show, from June 21st to 25th at the Messe Frankfurt. Those interested can go to the show and find booth H32 in Hall 8.0 to experience this forward-thinking, intelligently crafted e-bike firsthand. Vanpowers' official website will open pre-sale orders for the European version of UrbanGlide starting June 21st at a staggeringly low early bird price.

