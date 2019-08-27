Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group to Acquire Benteler Distribution

- Van Leeuwen's size to double in turnover and number of employees

- Access to important markets in Germany, Scandinavia, Switzerland, and Central Europe

- Extensive distribution network expanding range of products and value added services

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group has entered into an agreement to acquire BENTELER Distribution, a division of BENTELER International AG with an annual turnover of about 750 million Euro (2018). This strategic acquisition will provide Van Leeuwen access to additional key markets in Europe, and will contribute to improving its position as a leading distributor of pipe and tube materials in Europe.

BENTELER Distribution (BD) is an international distribution company offering a full range of carbon and stainless steel tubes and customized services, operating in the mechanical engineering, automotive, energy, construction and ship-building industries. The company has 1,600 employees in 59 locations, including storage facilities, across 24 countries. The addition of BD will significantly expand Van Leeuwen's global presence, specifically in Germany, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Central Europe.

Van Leeuwen's strategy is to expand and improve its market position in various market segments and countries through acquisitions and autonomous growth. The addition of BD to the Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group will provide Van Leeuwen with an extensive distribution network in Europe, creating opportunities to expand Van Leeuwen's range of products, value added services and treatments for its customers. The scale of the combined companies will enable further development of innovative solutions for customers, optimized and specialized stocks with proximity to the customers, and investments in IT-supported customer interfaces and effective distribution.

Subject to approval of the relevant regulatory authorities, closing of the transaction is expected during the last quarter of this year.

Peter Rietberg, Chairman of the Management Board of Van Leeuwen: "Adding Benteler Distribution to the Van Leeuwen network is a perfect example of realizing 'more than tubes'. We are looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Van Leeuwen family. Their expertise, market knowledge and dedication are of great value to us. Together we can further invest in the development of systems, solutions and infrastructure that will offer our customers an even broader range of pipe and tube products and value added services. This acquisition marks a historic step in Van Leeuwen's 95-year history, underlining our ambition to remain a leading company in our industry."

Photos are available via this link .

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group

The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group is an international distribution company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications. The family-owned company, with its head office in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, was founded in 1924 and is active in virtually all industrial sectors. The company's 2018 turnover amounted to € 630 million. The Group has more than forty branches spread throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. Van Leeuwen's 1,150 employees have specialist knowledge of sourcing, project management, logistics and stock planning and work closely together with customers in the Industry and Energy markets. The combination of global logistics and knowledge of products and customer applications makes Van Leeuwen a leading company in its markets.

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group: www.vanleeuwen.com

BENTELER Group and BENTELER Distribution: www.benteler.com, www.benteler-distribution.com

Related Links

https://www.vanleeuwen.com



SOURCE Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group