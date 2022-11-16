Valve Positioner Market Worth $2.4 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valve positioner market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market attributed to the increasing importance of monitoring and control in process industries for efficient output and rising demand for fuel and power driving the valve positioner market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138950854

Browse in-depth TOC on "Valve Positioner Market"

178 – Tables

59 – Figures

207 – Pages

Digital Valve Positioner to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027.

The digital valve positioner provides better reliability, performance and stability under low or small frequency changes. The digital valve positioner is designed to use with control valves and is available with multiple housing options used for a broad range of applications in various industries such as oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, among others. Furthermore, it offers online valve and positioner diagnostics for improving plant operations and flexibility for easy integration. The digital valve positioner is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Single-acting positioner is expected to register larger market share of the valve positioner market throughout the forecast period.

Valve positioners and actuators are the two most important components of a control valve body. The actuator is mainly responsible for the opening and closing mechanism of the valve. However, a valve positioner majorly helps in adjusting the position of an actuator as per the input signals for its action. Single acting positioner use spring force for the on-off operation of the actuator that supply air pressure to open the valve and a mechanical spring to close the valve. The single-acting positioner is used with both linear as well as rotary actuators.

Oil & gas industry to offer lucrative opportunities for valve positioner market.

In the oil & Gas industry safety and reliability play an essential role in the oil & gas industry. The industry faces a complex set of challenges, such as extreme operating conditions, financial constraints, profitability concerns, safety, and environmental protection. In the oil & gas processing industry, there are three major process operations—upstream, midstream, and downstream, and valve positioners have applications in all these three operations. Therefore, valve positioner offers advantages in those systems where fluctuations can impact productivity or quality. The advantages of valve positioners are they improves accuracy in the lower part of the valve stroke, where errors are more common. Similarly, the valve positioner offers fast control, consistency in varying pressures, and minimal impacts of friction which cause dead band and hysteresis.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138950854

Asia Pacific to lead valve positioner market in 2027.

The market growth in Asia Pacific is attributed to an increasing number of process industries that require excellent control over and monitoring of processes and growing demand for energy and fuel. Rapid population growth and urbanization in developing economies such as China, Japan, and India have led to the growth of energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries. This, in turn, has increased the demand for industrial valves and their accessories, including valve positioners.

The report profiles key players in the valve positioner market with their respective market ranking analyses. Prominent players profiled in this report are Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), SMC (Japan), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Baker Hughes Company (US), Rotork plc (UK), Valmet (Finland). Samson AG (Germany), VRG Controls (US), Festo Inc. (Germany), Badger Meter, Inc. (US), ControlAir (US), Crane Co. (US), Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), GEMU Group (Germany), Dwyer Instruments LTD (US), Valve Related Controls, Inc (US), Power-Genex Ltd. (South Korea), Val Controls (Denmark), Bray International (US), Nihon KOSO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Spirax-Sarco Limited (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=138950854

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Valves Market by Function (On-off/Isolation, Control), Material, Type, Component, Size, End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment) and Region (2021-2026)

Control Valve Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material, Component (Actuators, Valve Body), Size, Type (Rotary and Linear), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Valve Controller Market by Type (Traditional and Digital Valve Controller), Digital Valve Controller Communication Protocol, End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment), and Geography - Global forecast to 2025

Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Valves, Fittings, and Actuators), Industry (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Pulp & Paper, and Energy & Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Ball Valves Market by Type (Trunnion-mounted, Floating, Rising Stem), Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy-based), Size, Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/valve-positioner-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/valve-positioner.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets