ValueMomentum Launches New Brand Identity to Reflect Next Era of Growth

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading solutions provider exclusively focused on the global property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity. The new brand represents ValueMomentum's broadened value proposition to help carriers reimagine insurance with innovative, AI-first approaches and create sustainable advantage to stay ahead.

"We are excited to unveil our company's updated brand identity, including our mascot, a stylized bird taking flight, and quickly soaring, reflecting our commitment to insurers to be agile, swift, and adaptable," said ValueMomentum Chief Marketing Officer Joe King. "The blue wing represents stability, and the green wing represents growth. The yellow in the beak represents continuous learning and innovation. Underpinning the bird's form are the initials 'V' and 'M,' creating balance and reinforcing the organization's name within the visual identity."

From the company's inception in 2000, ValueMomentum has served over 100 insurers with a deep commitment to honing P&C expertise, backed by a customer-first culture. With an expanded mission to help insurers navigate complexity, seize new opportunities, and shape the future of the industry, the organization realigned to a value-stream-based model supported by technology solution centers with deep domain expertise and an innovation-led approach. This change necessitated an identity that showcases who the company is today — a trusted partner that specializes in the global P&C insurance industry.

"ValueMomentum is blessed to have the trust of a large number of insurers who are leaders in their markets," said ValueMomentum Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Kodali. "This new brand identity reinforces our commitment — to them and to the global P&C industry — to be a driver of strategic innovation that brings impactful change to the insurance industry and an intentional contributor to building resilient societies."

ValueMomentum is a leading solutions provider for the global property and casualty insurance industry. The company helps insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, enhancing stakeholder value and fostering resilient societies. Having served over 100 insurers, ValueMomentum is one of the largest services providers exclusively focused on the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

