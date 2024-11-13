ValueMomentum Enters the UK Insurance Market, Delivering Innovative Solutions to Transform Insurance Operations

The UK expansion opens the door to a new region and extends ValueMomentum's global presence.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a services and solutions provider exclusively focused on insurance, is excited to announce its expansion into the European insurance market by establishing a presence in the UK. With a robust portfolio of services designed to enhance underwriting and pricing effectiveness, enable digital distribution, drive claims efficiencies, and institute flexible and agile IT capabilities, ValueMomentum is poised to support insurers in navigating the complexities of the modern insurance landscape.

ValueMomentum's deep insurance expertise and knowledge of the global insurance ecosystem helps insurers adapt and thrive. The expansion into the UK enables the company not only to support its existing customers with global operations more effectively, but also to serve a growing number of organisations in the region looking to achieve sustained growth and stay ahead in this competitive market.

"Entering the European market is a significant milestone for ValueMomentum," said Jim Carlucci, President of ValueMomentum. "We are committed to empowering insurers with innovative solutions that not only meet current demands but also anticipate future challenges. Our focus on accelerating business outcomes will help our clients enhance their operational capabilities and deliver exceptional value to their customers."

With its entry into the European market, ValueMomentum is taking a step toward fulfilling its mission of helping insurers globally with sustained growth, high performance, and fostering resilient societies.

"I'm excited to lead this expansion of ValueMomentum into Europe," said Avinash Sekar, Vice President and Regional Business Head. "Over the past two decades, ValueMomentum has developed a niche in the North American insurance sector as a reliable partner to drive outcomes for insurers. Our launch in the UK is part of our commitment to support our global clientele in key markets they operate in. We are focused on aligning our expertise to design solutions for a dynamic insurance market in Europe."

"ValueMomentum's solutions address specific business and operations problems across domains such as distribution, product design and underwriting, claims, and enterprise IT," said Vijay Mahendrakar, Senior Vice President and Insurance Solutions Head. "I look forward to partnering with insurance carriers in the region and supporting them with their needs across the entire insurance value chain."

