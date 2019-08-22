ValueLabs wins big at Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards 2019

'Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards' are hosted by the Employer Branding Institute, World HRD Congress & the Stars of the Industry Group. The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization where senior leaders in HR connect to share best practices in Employer Branding. They contribute to Talent Management, Talent Development and Talent Innovation. Over 300 representatives who work in the Human Resources field in the Asia-Pacific region attended the official award ceremony.

Speaking on the achievement, Arjun Rao, Founder & CEO, ValueLabs, said, "This is the second year in a row that we are winning these awards. Employee success is one of the top priorities at ValueLabs. It is a great honor to see the effort we are making being recognized in this manner. This is just another milestone in our journey to perfection on the 'employee success' front."

This win comes within a few days of ValueLabs being given the 'Top IT/ITES Exporter Award in the 1,000 crore category' at the 27th Annual HYSEA Innovation Summit and Awards 2019. ValueLabs continues to show how building the right culture is a prerequisite to long term success for any business.

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company focused on Product Development, Data Technology and Digital services. Powered by the Digital FlywheelTM, ValueLabs provides end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Architecture and Automation. Over the last 22 years, they have expanded to 28 locations and 150 clients, with an industry leading client NPS score of 75.

