Value of Power Tiller Market Estimated at US$ 2.3 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Usefulness of power tillers to increase soil aeration, eliminate weeds, preserve soil moisture level, and prompt microorganisms to become more active underscores growth

Challenges of shortage of farm labors demonstrate growing popularity of small farm equipment, such as power tiller; key advantage of increased agricultural productivity substantiate acceleration of farm mechanization

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand for small machines that can be used in small-scale farming and gardening is driving innovation in the power tiller market, such as electric power tillers and gasoline power tillers. While professional farmers and crop growers are key end users of these gadgets, increasing demand from amateur gardeners is creating incremental opportunities for power tiller manufacturers, supporters, and exporters. The power tiller market size was pegged at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021.

Superior design and functionality of power tiller to prepare the ground for planting creates ample opportunities in the power tiller market. Power tiller is essentially a mechanical version of manually-operated tiller, which is easy to use, and only needs to be balanced to drive on its own. Power tiller helps in soil cultivation and aeration, weed elimination, preserving soil moisture levels, and improves soil's ability to supply nutrients. Power tillers offer key advantage for farmers to enable to harvest every kind of crop. Consistent efforts of market players to entail power tiller specifications for specific requirements is likely to influence power tiller market size.

Power Tiller Market – Key Findings of the Report

Critical challenge of labor shortage due to economic, social, and geographical reasons ascribes the growing popularity of small farm equipment, such as power tiller and other machinery. Increasing practice of substituting human labor with agricultural equipment has assisted farmers to boost agricultural productivity.

Rear tine tillers product type holds the leading power tiller market share among other key segments. Superior design of rear tine tillers, which includes their width and strength allows them to till vast stretch of land at one time. Ability to turn the soil deeper, and suitability to prepare new beds demonstrates demand for rear tine tillers. Demand for rear-tine tillers is anticipated to continue to rise due to increase in adoption of mechanized tools in large-scale farming.

Agriculture/farming application segment accounts for leading share of power tiller market. Rapid adoption of mechanized tools to produce food for the growing population spells growth of agriculture/farming application segment. Availability of loans, and increasing emergence of farmers' cooperative in developing countries are stoking demand for modern farming equipment, including power tiller.

Asia Pacific leads the pack among other key regions in the power tiller market. China is at the forefront in terms of production and consumption of power tiller in the region. Rapid adoption of modern agricultural practices to serve the exploding demand for food, and government initiatives are some factors driving the demand for power tillers in India . Adoption of mechanization across all areas of agriculture, provides small and marginal farmers the ability to modernize farming operations, including crop yield and harvesting. Furthermore, substantial practice of contract farming, stoking demand for farm equipment for land development contributes to market growth.

Power Tiller Market – Growth Drivers

Critical use of power tillers to prepare ground for strength and resiliency necessary, for healthy growth of new plantings drives the power tiller market

Usefulness of power tillers to cultivate and aerate soil, to enable roots to take hold for adequate nutrition creates opportunities in power tiller market

Power Tiller Market – Key Players

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd.

Bull Agro

Greaves

Kamco

KUBOTA Corpoation

Bucher Industries AG

Deere & Company

Honda

Kirloskar

Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited

The power tiller market is segmented as follows;

Power Tiller Market, by Type

Front Tine Tillers

Rear Tine Tillers

Mid Tine Tillers

Power Tiller Market, by Category

Self-Driven

Attachments/Implements

Power Tiller Market, by Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

Electric

Battery Power

Power Tiller Market, by Horse Power

Below 10 HP

10 – 20 HP

20 – 30 HP

30 – 40 HP

40 – 50 HP

Above 50 HP

Power Tiller Market, by Tilling Width

Below 40 cm

40 – 80 cm

Above 80 cm

Power Tiller Market, by Application

Agriculture/Farming

Mini-sized Power Tiller



Medium-sized Power Tiller



Large-sized Power Tiller

Horticulture/Gardening

Mini-sized Power Tiller



Medum-sized Power Tiller



Large-sized Power Tiller

Forestry

Mini-sized Power Tiller



Medum-sized Power Tiller



Large-sized Power Tiller

Power Tiller Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Tiller Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct



Indirect

Power Tiller Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

