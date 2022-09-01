Value of Cable Assembly Market Estimated at US$ 292.6 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Focus of top companies in cable assembly market on high-value applications, such as high performance computing, core routing, and artificial intelligence to open vast revenue streams

Superior reliability, durability, and all-round high quality of cable assembly demonstrates their significance for interconnecting electronic equipment, components, and systems

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cable assembly market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Integral role of cable assemblies in the production of diverse products, ranging from home electronics to wearables is driving the cable assembly market. Cable assemblies are extensively used in mass production, and are useful in saving time for an entire machine or individual equipment, due to numerous advantages such as high performance, minimal wastage of cable, and ease of set up among others.

Range of attributes of cable assembly that make them significant for interconnecting electronic equipment, systems and components influences cable assembly market size. Cable assemblies feature an extensive range of connectors and terminals, which helps control input, output, data, and electrical current in an efficient and effective manner.

Asia Pacific is at the forefront of global cable assembly market due to the presence of large number of cable assembly manufacturers in Japan, India, and China.

Cable Assembly Market – Key Findings of the Report

Stringent hygiene regulations in the food & beverage industry necessitates use of highly corrosive cleaning agents and chemicals to clean and sanitize machines and equipment. This involves extensive use of cable assembly for the equipment to withstand chemical stress, thermal stress, and mechanical stress.

Increasing demand for cable assembles in the food & beverage industry for use in warming and heating equipment, mixers, and slicers is likely to expand growth frontiers. Attributes of increased productivity, minimized downtime, and increased safety for employees stimulate the adoption of cable assembles in the food and beverage industry.

Large power requirement of electronic equipment demonstrates significance of conductor in custom cable assemblies. Small and large cable harness manufacturers are focused on the development of custom cable assemblies due to their compatibility with advanced electronic appliances as well as compact devices. Thus, increasing use of custom cable assembly is likely to stimulate the cable assembly market during the forecast period.

Custom cable assemblies segment dominates the cable assembly market due to their attributes of space saving and reduced weight of cables. Moreover, custom cable assemblies offer saving of assembly time by eliminating cable ties and cable loops, and at the same time improve performance and safety. Availability of custom industrial cables and assemblies in various configurations presents value-grab opportunities from automotive, industrial control and instrumentation systems, personal computers, and telecommunication applications.

Automotive end-use industry dominates the cable assembly market due to increased use of copper cable assemblies in gear boxes, mirror, and side mirror among other components of motor vehicles. Significance of coaxial cable assemblies, radio frequency (RF) cable assemblies for infotainment systems, and significance of low voltage differential signalling cable assemblies for in-car display devices boosts the automotive segment of cable assembly market.

Cable Assembly Market – Growth Drivers

Integral role of cable assembly in mass production of advanced electronic products is propelling the cable assembly market

Ability of cable assembly to withstand tough external conditions, and virtue to save time in assembling an entire machine drives demand from several end-use industries

Cable Assembly Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the cable assembly market are;

3M Company

Company Amphenol Corporation

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

DC Electronics

Fischer Connectors SA

Minnesota Wire Company

PSC Electronics

Smith's Interconnect Inc.

TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Walker Component Group Inc.

AFCI

Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co.

Carrio Cabling

Epec LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Molex LLC

Samtec

Te Connectivity

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

The cable assembly market is segmented as follows;

Cable Assembly Market, by Type

Discrete Wire Assemblies

Optic Cable Assemblies

RF Cable Assemblies

Ribbon Cable Assemblies

Coaxial Cable Assemblies

Custom Cable Assemblies

Others

Cable Assembly Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Cable Assembly Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

