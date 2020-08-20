Valuation of ~USD11.5 Billion to be reached by Formaldehyde Market by 2027: TMR

- Increase in demand for furniture and in construction volumes will lead to growth in the resin segment

- Due to increasing population and increasing disposable income, Asia Pacific region will dominate growth in global formaldehyde market

- The market is set to record a CAGR of about 3% from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered as one of the most important research and industrial chemical due to its ability to produce resilient structures, formaldehyde is set to witness increased demand across industries. The global formaldehyde market is set to record a moderate compound annual growth rate of about 3% from 2019 to 2027. The market worth in the year 2018 was about USD 8.6 billion and the steady CAGR will take it to about USD 11.5 billion by the end of the assessment period.

Transparency Market Research notes, "Application in a wide range of activities across varied industry verticals is set to drive growth in the market as the end-use industries such as building and construction and automotive witness sturdy increase in demand."

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Formaldehyde Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of Global Formaldehyde Market Study:

A notable market share, in terms of volume, is anticipated to be accounted for by resins segment under the application category

Industrialization, urbanization, and increase in disposable incomes are notable growth factors in the market

Asia Pacific region will be a prominent market in the global formaldehyde market over the forecast period

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Formaldehyde Market:

Used in a number of end-use industries such as healthcare, automotive, building and construction, personal care and cosmetics, agriculture, and chemical, formaldehyde is witnessing growth in its demand as expansion in the said industries take place. Some of the notable growth factors impacting the global formaldehyde market positively include the following:

Notable increase in building & construction volumes is anticipated over the forecast period and this is set to drive demand for formaldehyde which is used as adhesive here

Use of formaldehyde in production of resins is extensive and set to grow, paving way for higher growth trajectory for the market

Growing middle class population – a result of robust economic growth and increase in disposable incomes – is a significant growth factor in the market

The aforementioned factor is leading to demand for automotives and buildings, leading to improvement in formaldehyde market's worth

Population is growing across the world and that will contribute to increasing demand for houses, offices, developmental infrastructure, leading to higher demand for formaldehyde

· Increasing demand for the product to produce laminated boards and wood-based panels is also a notable contributor to growth in global formaldehyde market

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1367

Regional Analysis of Global Formaldehyde Market:

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the dominant share of the global formaldehyde market and the trend is expected to continue into the forecast period

held the dominant share of the global formaldehyde market and the trend is expected to continue into the forecast period Increase in construction volumes, and expansion of automotive sector in the region are expected to drive it forward

Factors supporting growth in these sectors include growth in middle class, increase in population, and rise in disposable income

Purchase Premium Research Report on Formaldehyde Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Competitive Landscape of Global Formaldehyde Market:

The fragmented vendor landscape of global formaldehyde market has the following players dominating it - BASF SE, Hexion Inc., PJSC Metafrax, and Ercros S.A. These accounted for one-fourth of total market share in 2018. Transparency Market Research has covered these players in a comprehensive manner. Details about players' financials, strategies, and products are being carried in the report.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Formaldehyde Market: Segmentation

Formaldehyde Market, by Derivative

Urea-formaldehyde Resin

Phenol Formaldehyde Resin

Polyoxymethylene

Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

Pentaerythritol

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate

Butanediol

Hexamethylenetetramine

Others (including Trimethylol Propane and Neopentyl Glycol)

Formaldehyde Market, by Application

Resins

Fibers

Solvents

Plasticizers

Drying Agents

Other Chemical Intermediates (including Amino and Phenolic Resins)

Formaldehyde Market, by End Use

Chemicals

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others (including Photography)

Formaldehyde Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Waterborne Coatings Market - The global waterborne coatings market was valued at US$ 77.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027. The global waterborne coatings market is driven by the rise in demand for architectural coatings. Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global waterborne coatings market, led by the increase in building and construction activities in the region.

Resorcinol Formaldehyde Resin Market - Based on type, the resorcinol formaldehyde resin market can be classified into self-erecting resorcinol formaldehyde, flat top resorcinol formaldehyde resin, and others (Hammerhead and Luffing). In terms of end-user industry, the global resorcinol formaldehyde market can be segmented into automotive, building & construction, paints & coatings, chemical, textile and industrial. Based on application, the global resorcinol formaldehyde market can be divided into tires, hoses, belts, rubberized plastics, furniture, textile laminates, and others.

Urea Formaldehyde Resin Market - The global urea formaldehyde resin market is driven by the rise in demand for good quality and economically viable adhesives and resins in automobile and electrical appliances. Other drivers of the urea formaldehyde resin market include rapid industrialization due to the increase in standard of living of consumers, increase in demand for roofing mat application, and growth in demand for wood-based products. The U.S. and various countries in Europe have enacted regulations on the usage of urea formaldehyde resins. Furthermore, implementation of government legislation promoting sustainable products instead of urea formaldehyde resin is negatively impacting the urea formaldehyde resin market.

Preservative Blends Market - The global Preservative Blends market was valued at US$ 156 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. A marked increase in personal care and grooming along with rising demand for beauty care and home care are leading to growth in global preservatives blends market. This is result of a number of factors. First, there is a growth in disposable incomes. Second, influencer marketing is catching up with people in a big way. As people are made aware of latest trends in both personal care and home care and they are able to afford the kind of lifestyle depicted over social media channels, growth of preservatives blends market is predicted.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/formaldehyde-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research