Valuation of Car Leasing Market to Reach ~USD 1 Trillion by 2030, Notes Transparency Market Research

- Growing demand for private leasing and a hassle-free travel experience contributing positively to growth, Commercial banks segment and financial lease segment to be dominant over the forecast period

- North America and Europe to stay at the top of regional charts in the global car leasing market

ALBANY, New York, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing at an impressive pace of about 9% from 2020 to 2030, the global car leasing market is looking at an upward growth curve over the stated period. The reasons that can be attributed to this growth are varied and a prominent one among them is the increase in demand for private lease. Key share of the global car leasing market would be accounted for by developed countries of the world such as France, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Transparency Market Research notes, "With most drivers practicing safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have questions regarding breaking the chain while vehicle leasing. Players would thus do well to have interactive question and answer session to those willing to opt for it. Besides, it is pertinent to note here that young urban drivers seek a hassle-free experience and thus gravitate towards car leasing for their travel requirement."

Key Findings of Global Car Leasing Market Study:

On the basis of provider, commercial banks held a dominant share; however, it will lose some share over the forecast period to NBFCs and captives

In the product type segment, business lease segment was a prominent contributor to growth; however, it will lose some share to private lease segment over the forecast period

The lease type segment witnesses the sub-segment of financial lease segment contributing massively to growth

North America and Europe to account for significant global car leasing market share over the assessment period

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42395

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Car Leasing Market:

A number of factors, as identified by Transparency Market Research, are keeping the car leasing market buoyant over the forecast period. Trends, drivers, and developments that are marking the global car leasing market's landscape include the following:

Corporate sector is providing the benefit of car leasing to its top employees in order to attract the best talent and retain it; these organizations are one of the most significant end-users

Increase in demand for travel and other use-purposes are arising from young users who cannot afford to buy cars

Car ownership comes with high maintenance costs, fuel requirements, and maintenance expenses and this is deterring people from buying, pushing them towards leasing

Explore 205 of pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Car Leasing Market (Lease Type: Finance Lease and Operating Lease; Product Type: Private Lease and Business Lease; and Provider: OEM/Captives, Commercial Banks, and NBFCs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/car-leasing-market.html

Regional Analysis of Global Car Leasing Market:

Europe and North America held sizeable share of the global car leasing market in the year 2019 as a result of improving credit environment

and held sizeable share of the global car leasing market in the year 2019 as a result of improving credit environment From 2020 to 2030, the trend is set to continue for the two regions owing to penetration of NBFCs and captives

Asia Pacific and Latin America will present players with new opportunities as the regions gear themselves for growth – a result of increase in consumer awareness and increase in car prices

and will present players with new opportunities as the regions gear themselves for growth – a result of increase in consumer awareness and increase in car prices The automotive industry will witness China and India emerging as major players and this will lead to massive contribution from these countries towards growth of the APAC region

Analyze car leasing market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a Sample of the Study

Competitive Landscape of Global Car Leasing Market:

The global car leasing market is a fragmented vendor landscape with a large number of local and international players present and operating the landscape. Key players that have made a name for themselves in the market with their active and proactive maneuvers are ORIX, ALD Automotive, Avis Budget Group, Sixt, Enterprise, Hertz, Arval, Leaseplan, Europcar, Movida, Car Inc, Daimler Financial Services, and General Motor Financial Company, among others.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/42395

Global Car Leasing Market: Segmentation

Car Leasing Market, by Lease Type

Operating Lease



Financial Lease

Car Leasing Market, by Product Type

Private Lease



Business Lease

Car Leasing Market, by Provider

OEM/Captives



Commercial Banks



NBFCs

Car Leasing Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Automotive & Transport Industry:

Freight Trucking Market – The significant growth of the various industries around the world coupled with the integration of new technologies in freight trucks is expected to propel the freight trucking marketing during the forecast period. While supply chains across the world predominantly rely on freight trucking, the demand for freight trucking is anticipated to grow at a consistent pace in the coming years

Forklift Market – Companies in the forklift market are innovating in new ways of using their software and electricity producing capabilities to power healthcare facilities to join the fight against coronavirus. Owing to tragic fatalities caused due to coronavirus, there is a growing demand for forklifts to lift dead bodies onto the trucks outside hospitals in the New York City and other healthcare systems.

Automotive Suspension Parts Market – The global automotive suspension parts market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the growing focus on maximizing the efficiency of vehicles, minimize carbon footprint, improving performance, durability, and handling of vehicles, and growing focus on innovations and research.

Vehicle Battery Market – Rapid-charging battery technologies are anticipated to become increasingly mainstream in the near future. Companies in the vehicle battery market are leveraging their capacity additions to manufacture rapid-charging batteries that are capable of powering batteries within minutes.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research