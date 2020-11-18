Valsoft Corporation Acquires DSL Systems, A Leading Software Provider In The Feed And Grain Automation Space

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of DSL Systems Ltd ("DSL") on November 9, 2020.

DSL is a business focused on providing innovative and flexible software solutions for the control and automation of feed and grain plants. DSL is committed to utilizing the talent and experience of its employees to help feed and grain plants achieve the highest standards in quality, maximum efficiency, and excellent product safety by embedding their wealth of knowledge and experience from feed and grain plants all over the world into the DSL suite of software solutions.

"DSL has built an outstanding reputation servicing its customers around the world. Valsoft will strive to maintain DSL's commitment to excellence in customer support and innovation, and continue to build upon its solid foundation. We are excited to enter into this space and we will continue to invest time, effort and money over the next several years to ensure we become a dominant player around the globe." said Joseph Khoubbieh, CEO – Group K, a division of Valosft.

DSL will continue to operate from its Nottingham office and this acquisition will have minimal impact on its day-to-day operations, if any.

"DSL are incredibly proud of the achievements of their team to date, becoming a leading company in the provision of feed and grain control systems. We view the acquisition by Valsoft as a very positive step for the business to drive it forward and are excited to see what we can achieve together." said Matthew Swallow, CEO – DSL Systems Ltd.

About DSL Systems Ltd

DSL provides advanced process control systems specifically for feed and grain plants. DSL's flagship solution, AutoPilot4Feed, has been developed over many years and has installations all over the world. With over four decades of expertise, DSL provides and will continue to provide a best in practice platform for the production and processing of feed and grain.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by Giancarlo Ruscio, Senior Legal Counsel and David Felicissimo, General Counsel, with the assistance of external counsel Richard Wrigley of Shakespeare Martineau LLP (Birmingham). DSL was represented by Peter Seary of Geldards LLP (Nottingham).

For more information:

https://www.dsl-systems.com/

https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

Related Links

https://www.valsoftcorp.com/



SOURCE Valsoft Corporation Inc.