Valo Health Expands Global Operations With Key Leadership in Tel Aviv

Local Health-Tech Expert Maya Adulamy Joins Team to Help Expand Strategic Partnerships

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health LLC (Valo), the technology company aiming to transform the drug discovery and development business, today announced they hired health-tech expert Maya Adulamy, who will be based out of Tel Aviv, Israel, to lead the company's strategic partnerships.

As Executive Director of Innovation and Head of Israel, Adulamy will play a key global business development role, while working closely with the extraordinary Israeli healthcare and technology ecosystem.

"We tremendously value the pioneering approach to healthcare and technology innovation in Israel, which is why we are committed to continuing to build our presence and relationships there," said Valo's Chief Innovation Officer, Brett Blackman, Ph.D. "Maya's extensive experience in creating local and global partnerships in the heart of Israel will be invaluable as we work to revolutionize the drug development process," Blackman added.

"The work that Valo is doing towards accelerating the creation of life-changing therapeutics is unparalleled, which is why I am thrilled to lead their efforts to establish a greater presence in Israel," said Maya Adulamy. "There is obviously no shortage of innovation in Israel, a country that has taken a clear leadership position at the frontier of medicine. There is an unprecedented opportunity to work with Israel's cutting-edge health-tech ecosystem in our shared vision to deliver meaningful cures to patients," Adulamy added.

Adulamy joins Valo from the Kahn Sagol Maccabi Research and Innovation Center at Maccabi, the second largest HMO in Israel, where she served as the Chief Business Officer, creating medical data-based partnerships with startups, researchers, and global corporations. Prior to that, Adulamy founded and managed the National Open Data program at the Israeli Prime Minister's office and was the Israeli government representative to several international organizations. Adulamy also worked as a Parliamentary Advisor and completed her legal training with the State Attorney of Israel. She holds an LL.B in Law from the Hebrew University and an MBA from INSEAD, France.

About Valo

Valo Health, LLC (Valo) is using human-centric data and machine learning-anchored computation to transform the drug discovery and development process. By integrating data across the drug development lifecycle, the discovery and development of life-changing treatments can be accelerated, with the potential to reduce cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™, a fully integrated, componentized, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development, that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in Watertown, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

