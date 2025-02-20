Valmet's share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans has ended

News provided by

Valmet Oyj

20 Feb, 2025, 07:47 GMT

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 20, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has now completed the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans. The acquisitions of own shares began on February 14, 2025, and ended on February 19, 2025. During that period, Valmet acquired in aggregate 115,000 of its own shares for an average price per share of EUR 27.98. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 3,217,811. The shares were acquired at market price in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Following the acquisitions, Valmet owns a total of 479,258 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.26 percent of the total number of shares in Valmet.

Further information, please contact:

Reetta Antila, VP, Treasury, Valmet, tel. +358 50 599 3114

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET 

Corporate Communications 

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.   

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-share-buy-back-program-for-its-share-based-incentive-plans-has-ended,c4108628

Also from this source

Valmet to start the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans

Valmet announced on December 18, 2024, that the Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to use the authorization granted by the Annual General...

Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2024: Orders received increased, but Net sales and Comparable EBITA remained steady in 2024

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year. October–December 2024:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Electronic Design Automation

Electronic Design Automation

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics