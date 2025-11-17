Valmet's new waste-to-energy boiler to help Cheng Loong Corporation in Taiwan to decarbonize Houli mill's energy production

Valmet Oyj's press release, November 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a CFB boiler, flue gas treatment and automation system for Cheng Loong Corporation's (CLC) Houli paper mill in Taiwan. The boiler will use various waste and biomass streams as fuel to produce electricity and heat for the mill. The new boiler is a significant investment in decarbonization of the mill as the new boiler will enable the reduction of coal usage and replaces an older less efficient waste boiler. CLC has estimated that this new boiler will reduce mill's annual CO 2 emissions by 48,000 tonnes.



"Together with Valmet, we jointly build the largest biomass energy cogeneration system in Taiwan at CLC's flagship Houli mill, which will serve as a model for our operations. With this investment the Houli mill will be able to significantly reduce carbon emission and increase the proportion of non-fossil fuels in Houli mill to more than 30 percent. Additionally, all solid waste from the Houli mill will be efficiently handled. We chose Valmet as our partner for its proven expertise in biomass and waste-to-energy technologies, reliable project execution, and strong local support in Taiwan. We share the same commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency and reduction of carbon emissions," says Charles Chang, President, Cheng Loong Corporation.



The boiler is designed for high fuel flexibility to use both industrial and municipal waste streams (RDF, SRF and TDF) as well as biomass as fuel. The Valmet CFB Boiler utilizes circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology, which, when operated with high steam parameters, enables significantly higher electricity production from waste fuels compared to traditional waste combustion technologies.



"This order is a great example of how we can combine our core boiler and emission control technologies and automation to deliver high performance and flexibility. Thanks to the extensive experience we've gained through our own R&D center and previous projects, we're well equipped to handle challenging fuels — including a wide variety of waste streams," says Niina Ollikka, Vice President, Boilers and Gasifier Solutions, Valmet.



The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter of 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed.



Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery scope includes a Valmet CFB Boiler and flue gas treatment. The boiler will have a fuel capacity of 107 MW and is optimized for overall thermal efficiency. Low emissions are achieved with the flue gas treatment system including pre-separator, additive injection, dry system, bag house filters and SCR.



The automation system Valmet DNA represents the latest distributed control system with industry-leading user experience and cybersecurity.

The new power plant is a significant investment in decarbonization and modernization of the CLC Houli mill's energy production.

About the customer CLC

Established in 1959, Cheng Loong Corporation (CLC) is specialized in papermaking and paper converting. With continual innovation, CLC has launched numerous paper products, constructed a comprehensive paper industry supply chain, and developed into a group through business diversification. Headquartered in Panchiao District, New Taipei City, the company has 5 paper mills and 18 box plants in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam and distributes their products worldwide. The company has annual capacity of over 2.50 million tonnes of paper products (paper and paperboard) and more than 1.9 billion m2 of paper containers.



Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.



In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



