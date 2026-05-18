Valmet's new R&D program Industrial NEXUS advances industrial renewal through an ecosystem focused on digital technologies and operating models

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is launching a research and development program Industrial NEXUS to drive industrial renewal in Finland through digital technologies and further strengthen the appeal of industrial careers together with the program's ecosystem partners. Business Finland has granted EUR 15 million in funding for the Industrial NEXUS program and is also preparing to fund Valmet's ecosystem projects with EUR 40 million. Valmet will invest EUR 55 million in the program over the next five years. Through this investment, the company advances its technology vision and drives growth. The estimated global export potential of the program is EUR 6.5 billion by 2035.

At the core of the program is the question of how industrial work is changing and what kind of skills future industry will require. The industrial sector is simultaneously facing the retirement of experienced experts, evolving skill requirements, and the need to pass on tacit knowledge to others and transfer it into systems and processes.

The ecosystem brings together expertise and solutions

Industrial renewal is not only a technological issue, but above all a question of people and skills. Industrial NEXUS accelerates industry renewal by developing solutions that help to solve the skills gaps and labor shortages and strengthen competitiveness through data, automation, and new ways of working. Valmet addresses these challenges together with the program's ecosystem, consisting of companies, universities, research organizations, and other partners.

"Through the program, we are building solutions together with the ecosystem that support the transformation of industrial work and strengthen Finland's competitiveness in the long term," says Olli Hänninen, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Transformation at Valmet.

Development focuses on self-operating processes and service solutions

Industrial NEXUS strengthens Valmet's research and development activities and the company's long-term competitiveness. The program and its ecosystem bring together top expertise in digital technologies, ranging from artificial intelligence and human-machine collaboration to continuous learning and lifecycle performance solutions. Together, these efforts support the development of Valmet's integrated solution offering and the creation of new business opportunities.

The program's key focus areas are self-operating processes, seamless service solutions, and the factory networks they form. This translates to digital operating models where automation and data support skills development and industrial work in evolving production environments.

"The retirement of experienced specialists, rapidly advancing technologies and changing competence requirements highlight the need to invest in intelligent, flexible, and human-centric industrial solutions. This inevitably also reshapes ways of working. Modern and human-oriented operating models attract and engage new talent in the industry," says Viivi Villa-Nuottajärvi, Vice President, Strategic R&D at Valmet.

The program is partly funded by Business Finland as part of its leading company program initiative. Through the program, domestic and international ecosystem partners will be invited to address societal challenges and strengthen R&D investments in Finland.

More information about the program:

Industrial NEXUS research and development program

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Viivi Villa-Nuottajärvi, Vice President, Strategic R&D, Valmet, tel. +358 40 590 7766

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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