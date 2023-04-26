Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2023: Orders received increased to EUR 1.55 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 133 million in the first quarter

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio, Comparable gross profit, and Comparable selling, general and administrative expenses (Comparable SG&A expenses) are new alternative performance measures. They enable users of the financial information to prepare more meaningful analysis on Valmet's performance and are presented with comparatives from Q1/2023 onwards.

January–March 2023: Orders received, Net sales, Comparable EBITA and Comparable EBITA margin increased

Orders received increased 17 percent to EUR 1,552 million ( EUR 1,324 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.



Orders received increased in South America , North America and EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ), remained at the previous year's level in Asia-Pacific , and decreased in China .

, and EMEA ( , and ), remained at the previous year's level in , and decreased in . Net sales increased 38 percent to EUR 1,321 million ( EUR 960 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in all three segments.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) increased 68 percent to EUR 133 million ( EUR 79 million ).

( ). Comparable EBITA increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable EBITA margin was 10.1 percent (8.3%).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.38 (EUR 0.30) . Adjusted earnings per share were EUR 0.51 (EUR 0.33) .

. Adjusted earnings per share were . Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -2 million ( EUR -5 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 208 million ( EUR 19 million ).

Guidance for 2023

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2023 will increase in comparison with 2022 (EUR 5,074 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2023 will increase in comparison with 2022 (EUR 533 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for services, flow control, automation systems, energy, and board and paper, the good/satisfactory short-term market outlook for pulp, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for tissue.

The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak–satisfactory–good'.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Strong quarter in order intake and profitability

"Valmet's orders received increased to EUR 1.55 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This is a record-high quarterly order intake for us. Orders received increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment. Orders received in Valmet's stable business totaled EUR 3.2 billion during the last four quarters. Valmet has a strong order backlog amounting to EUR 4.6 billion at the end of the quarter.

The first quarter was good also in terms of net sales and Comparable EBITA, which both increased. Net sales increased in all segments. Comparable EBITA margin was 16.1% in Services, 16.3% in Automation and 4.7% in Process Technologies. Valmet's Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 133 million and margin to 10.1%."

Update on the integration of Flow Control into Valmet

The merger of Neles into Valmet was completed on April 1, 2022. The integration of Flow Control (former Neles) into Valmet is proceeding according to the plan. Most of the cost synergy actions regarding function costs, common locations and supply chain were implemented already during 2022. Sales synergies have developed well. Valmet expects to generate annual run rate synergies of approximately EUR 25 million, of which approximately 60 percent are expected to be achieved by the end of 2023 and approximately 90 percent by the end of 2024.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on Russia

Valmet's withdrawal from Russia is proceeding according to plan, and the liquidation of the two legal entities is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter 2023. At the end of March 2023, Valmet's number of personnel in Russia was 7 (approximately 30 at the end of 2022).

Key figures1

EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Change 2022 Orders received 1,552 1,324 17 % 5,194 Order backlog2 4,595 4,459 3 % 4,403 Net sales 1,321 960 38 % 5,074 Comparable EBITA 133 79 68 % 533 % of net sales 10.1 % 8.3 %

10.5 % EBITA 131 74 76 % 550 % of net sales 9.9 % 7.7 %

10.8 % Operating profit (EBIT) 97 63 54 % 436 % of net sales 7.3 % 6.5 %

8.6 % Profit before taxes 91 62 47 % 431 Profit for the period 71 45 57 % 338 Earnings per share, EUR 0.38 0.30 25 % 1.92 Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.51 0.33 56 % 2.37 Equity per share, EUR2 12.50 8.32 50 % 13.54 Cash flow provided by operating activities 208 19 >100% 36 Cash flow after investments 175 -6

56 Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM) 19 % 24 %

17 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (LTM) 20 % 24 %

18 % Return on equity (ROE) (LTM) 20 % 24 %

18 % Net debt to EBITDA ratio3 0.49 0.01

0.78 Gearing2 15 % 0 %

20 % Equity to assets ratio2 45 % 40 %

49 % 1 The calculation of key figures is presented on page 48. 2 At end of period. 3 Net debt to EBITDA ratio is a new alternative performance measure. It enables users of the financial information

to prepare more meaningful analysis on Valmet's performance and is presented with comparatives from Q1/2023

onwards. LTM = Last twelve months

Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Change 2022 Services 577 451 28 % 1,756 Automation 391 147 >100% 1,081 Flow Control 217 —

576 Automation Systems 175 147 19 % 505 Process Technologies 584 727 -20 % 2,356 Pulp and Energy 212 327 -35 % 1,072 Paper 372 400 -7 % 1,285 Total 1,552 1,324 17 % 5,194

Net sales, EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Change 2022 Services 389 317 23 % 1,606 Automation 304 88 >100% 1,040 Flow Control 188 —

551 Automation Systems 116 88 32 % 489 Process Technologies 628 555 13 % 2,428 Pulp and Energy 286 276 4 % 1,081 Paper 342 279 22 % 1,347 Total 1,321 960 38 % 5,074

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Change 2022 Services 63 30 >100% 237 Automation 50 11 >100% 190 Process Technologies 30 41 -27 % 145 Other -9 -3 >100% -39 Total 133 79 68 % 533

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2023 Q1/2022

2022 Services 16.1 % 9.6 %

14.8 % Automation 16.3 % 12.1 %

18.3 % Process Technologies 4.7 % 7.3 %

6.0 % Total 10.1 % 8.3 %

10.5 %

EBITA, EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Change 2022 Services 62 30 >100% 228 Automation 44 10 >100% 170 Process Technologies 33 38 -14 % 134 Other -9 -4 >100% 18 Total 131 74 76 % 550

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

