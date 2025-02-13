Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2024: Orders received increased, but Net sales and Comparable EBITA remained steady in 2024

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 13, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

October–December 2024: Orders received increased to a new record of close to EUR 2.5 billion

Orders received increased to EUR 2,463 ( EUR 1,155 million ). Orders received increased in all three segments. Orders received increased in South America , Asia-Pacific and North America , and decreased in China and EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ). Orders received included a landmark order for a complete pulp mill with full-scope automation and flow control solutions to Brazil from Arauco, valued at over EUR 1 billion .

Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 1,528 million ( EUR 1,499 million ). Net sales increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) increased 5 percent to EUR 192 million ( EUR 183 million ). Comparable EBITA increased in the Services segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Automation segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable EBITA margin was 12.6 percent (12.2%).

Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.53 (EUR 0.56) . EPS remained at previous year's level. Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.60 (EUR 0.65) .

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -19 million ( EUR -10 million ) and were mainly related to Process Technologies and Automation segments.

Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 178 million ( EUR 123 million ).

January–December 2024: Orders received increased to EUR 5.8 billion

Orders received increased 18 percent to EUR 5,837 million ( EUR 4,955 million ). Orders received increased in all three segments. Orders received increased in South America , North America and Asia-Pacific and decreased in China and EMEA.

Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 5,359 million ( EUR 5,532 million ). Net sales increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 609 million ( EUR 619 million ). Comparable EBITA increased in the Services segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Automation segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable EBITA margin was 11.4 percent (11.2%).

EPS was EUR 1.52 (EUR 1.94) . EPS decreased mainly due to lower operating profit and higher net financial expenses. Adjusted EPS was EUR 1.93 (EUR 2.28) . Adjusted EPS decreased mainly due to lower operating profit and higher net financial expenses.

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -53 million ( EUR -14 million ) and were mainly related to Process Technologies segment.

Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 554 million ( EUR 352 million ).

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 26, 2025, a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share for 2024. The proposed dividend equals 89 percent of the net result and it would be paid in two installments.

Guidance for 2025

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2025 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2024 (EUR 5,359 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2025 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2024 (EUR 609 million).

Short-term market outlook

The short-term market outlook is given for January–June 2025 compared with October–December 2024. It is Valmet's estimate of the customer activity and should not be interpreted as guidance for Valmet's orders received.

Process Technologies

Valmet estimates that the customer activity will remain stable. It is typical that customers' large investment decisions can have a major impact on the market activity.

Services

Valmet estimates that the customer activity is gradually improving, but the capacity utilization rates and profitability levels of customers cause uncertainty to the short-term market outlook.

Automation

Valmet estimates that the customer activity will remain stable.

President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov: Navigating challenges and celebrating successes in 2024

"The year 2024 was marked by multiple achievements and key events for Valmet. The main highlights were the successful launch of Valmet DNAe, our next-generation industrial automation system, and the landmark order to supply the world's largest single-phase pulp mill project, valued at over a billion euros, to Arauco in Brazil. In terms of financial results, we were pleased to see Valmet's orders received increase to a new record with a mix of roughly 60 percent stable business and 40 percent capital business. A strong order backlog of close to EUR 4.5 billion gives us a solid starting point going into 2025.

Despite the increase in orders received, Valmet's net sales and Comparable EBITA did not grow in 2024 and we saw a clear decrease both in revenues and profitability in the Process Technologies segment. Going forward, we need to make sure we have an efficient operation that will perform also in the challenging market.

Looking at the fourth quarter, the big order from Arauco meant that we set a record for quarterly order intake for Valmet. I was pleased to see orders growing strongly in all our three segments. When looking at Comparable EBITA, I would like to highlight the strong performance of Services, which ensured a strong finish for the year for Valmet.

Towards the end of the year, we have initiated work to renew our strategy with the aim of defining our future growth areas, accelerating growth, and simplifying our ways of working. I'm excited about this and believe the changes we are planning will enable us to be faster and more focused as an organization. Our legacy, spanning more than 225 years, provides a solid foundation for the next chapter in our story."

Key figures1

EUR million, or as indicated Q4/2024 Q4/2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Orders received 2,463 1,155 >100% 5,837 4,955 18 % Order backlog2 4,452 3,973 12 % 4,452 3,973 12 % Net sales 1,528 1,499 2 % 5,359 5,532 -3 % Comparable EBITA 192 183 5 % 609 619 -2 % % of net sales 12.6 % 12.2 %

11.4 % 11.2 %

EBITA 173 172 0 % 557 605 -8 % % of net sales 11.3 % 11.5 %

10.4 % 10.9 %

Operating profit (EBIT) 150 148 1 % 449 507 -11 % % of net sales 9.8 % 9.9 %

8.4 % 9.2 %

Profit before taxes 134 133 1 % 383 473 -19 % Profit for the period 98 103 -4 % 281 359 -22 % Earnings per share, EUR 0.53 0.56 -4 % 1.52 1.94 -22 % Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.60 0.65 -8 % 1.93 2.28 -15 % Equity per share, EUR2 14.15 13.93 2 % 14.15 13.93 2 % Cash flow provided by operating activities 178 123 44 % 554 352 57 % Cash flow after investing activities 151 -316

316 -181

Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes





12.7 % 14.5 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes





11.4 % 14.2 %

Return on equity (ROE)





10.8 % 14.1 %

Net debt to EBITDA ratio





1.55 1.46

Gearing2





39 % 40 %

Equity to assets ratio2





44 % 43 %



1 The calculation of key figures is presented on section 'Formulas for calculation of indicators'.

2 At end of period.

Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million Q4/2024 Q4/2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Services 479 404 19 % 1,915 1,760 9 % Automation 443 319 39 % 1,446 1,340 8 % Flow Control 185 176 5 % 763 789 -3 % Automation Systems 258 143 80 % 683 551 24 % Process Technologies 1,541 432 >100% 2,477 1,856 33 % Pulp and Energy 1,165 227 >100% 1,581 854 85 % Paper 376 204 84 % 897 1,002 -11 % Total 2,463 1,155 >100% 5,837 4,955 18 %

Net sales, EUR million Q4/2024 Q4/2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Services 567 508 12 % 1,900 1,784 7 % Automation 424 375 13 % 1,437 1,328 8 % Flow Control 206 196 5 % 791 777 2 % Automation Systems 217 180 21 % 646 551 17 % Process Technologies 537 615 -13 % 2,023 2,420 -16 % Pulp and Energy 221 268 -18 % 870 1,067 -18 % Paper 317 347 -9 % 1,152 1,353 -15 % Total 1,528 1,499 2 % 5,359 5,532 -3 %

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q4/2024 Q4/2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Services 112 91 24 % 331 312 6 % Automation 81 79 2 % 255 248 3 % Process Technologies 15 25 -40 % 73 110 -34 % Other -17 -13 31 % -49 -50 -2 % Total 192 183 5 % 609 619 -2 %

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q4/2024 Q4/2023

2024 2023

Services 19.8 % 17.9 %

17.4 % 17.5 %

Automation 19.1 % 21.1 %

17.7 % 18.6 %

Process Technologies 2.8 % 4.1 %

3.6 % 4.5 %

Total 12.6 % 12.2 %

11.4 % 11.2 %



EBITA, EUR million Q4/2024 Q4/2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Services 113 80 41 % 322 302 7 % Automation 76 80 -5 % 248 245 1 % Process Technologies 3 29 -90 % 42 116 -64 % Other -19 -18 10 % -56 -58 -4 % Total 173 172 0 % 557 605 -8 %

