Valmet's climate work recognized in CDP's climate listing

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been recognized for its climate work by receiving A- rating and reaching a leadership level in CDP's Climate ranking.

CDP's evaluation is based on the company's disclosure about its strategy, targets, governance, risks and opportunities, risk management and actions in the last reporting year related to climate change mitigation and development of low-carbon technology and solutions. CDP is a global non-profit environmental disclosure platform that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our efforts to mitigate climate change. We have been developing our processes and solutions on a continuous basis and in 2021 we initiated a specific Climate Program - Forward to a carbon neutral future. The program includes ambitious targets and concrete actions for the whole value chain, including Valmet's supply chain, own operations and the use of Valmet's technologies by its customers. Since most of Valmet's value chain's carbon footprint originates from the use phase of its technologies, the program emphasizes Valmet's ability to create technologies that will enable 100 percent carbon neutral production for its customers," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations.

Already today, Valmet's current bioenergy boiler offering enables 100 percent fossil free heat and power production for its customers, and the customers' chemical pulp mills utilizing Valmet's technologies are often over 100 percent bioenergy self-sufficient.

According to its Climate Program, Valmet targets to enable 100 percent carbon neutral production for all its pulp and paper customers by developing new process technologies and by improving the energy efficiency of its current offering by 20 percent by 2030. Respectively, Valmet targets to reduce 80 percent of CO₂ emissions in its own operations and 20 percent in its supply chain by 2030.

In 2022, Valmet has been recognized for its sustainability work also in other leading rankings. The company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of the world's sustainability leaders, Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 by S&P Global (Bronze Class), EcoVadis sustainability assessment (Gold medal) and MSCI ESG Ratings (AAA).

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit organization that drives companies and governments to manage their environmental impacts. CDP's list of all companies publicly taking part in its climate disclosure this year is available on CDP's website.

