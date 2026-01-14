Valmet will support Faderco Group doubling tissue production capacity with a third Advantage DCT tissue line

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algerian tissue producer WARAK, a subsidiary of the Faderco Group continues partnering with Valmet by investing in a state-of-the-art Advantage DCT 200TS tissue line combined with an extensive automation package. This is the company's third tissue line order from Valmet which will boost capacity and set new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and quality in Northern Africa.

The new line will be installed at Faderco Group's new mill in Mostaganem, Algeria, and it is expected to double the company's total tissue output. That means additional 65,000 annual tons of high-quality tissue for both domestic and export markets.

Valmet's Advantage DCT 200TS comes packed with the latest stock preparation, tissue making and automation solutions. For tissue producers, this translates into low energy and water consumption, consistent high-quality output and comprehensive support.

"Energy and water efficiency are critical in our region, and Valmet's technology has already proven its performance across our previous installations. Our existing tissue machines operate with low water consumption, and the flexible Advantage ViscoNip press has demonstrated its ability to reduce energy use while enhancing paper quality. These technologies directly support our ambition to expand our international footprint, by enabling reliable, high-quality production for demanding export markets across Southern Europe, the UK, and Africa. We look forward to scaling these benefits with the new line," says Amor Habes, CEO of Faderco Group.

"We're proud to continue the journey with Faderco Group. This new line will bring, more sustainable production that helps our customers stay ahead in a competitive market," says Kent Nika, Sales Director at Valmet.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter of 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The start-up of the new tissue line is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine line will have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min. It will add 65,000 tons of tissue paper per year to the Group's current production of tissue products.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring stock preparation system, the Advantage DCT 200TS tissue machine, two Focus rewinders and auxiliaries.

The delivery also includes an automation package covering Valmet DNA Automation System with process and machine controls. Complete mill engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also part of the delivery.

Valmet Advantage DCT 200TS tissue machine.

About the customer Faderco Group / WARAK

WARAK is a subsidiary of the Faderco Group, a leading Algerian industrial group specializing in hygiene and tissue products.

Founded in 1986, Faderco has grown into one of the most established players in the hygiene sector in North Africa.

Today, Faderco Group employs approximately 2,800 people, operates six production sites with more than 65 production lines, and manages a diversified portfolio of 13 brands across seven strategic business areas, supported by three subsidiaries, including WARAK. Its activities span tissue paper, personal hygiene, cotton-based products, and absorbent hygiene solutions serving both domestic and international markets.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Kent Nika, Sales Director, Valmet Tissue BA, Valmet, tel. +46 705 507 820

Jenny Lahti-Samuelsson, VP Commercial Excellence, Valmet Tissue BA, Valmet, tel. +46 703 171 287

Valmet is a global technology leader, serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.



In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-will-support-faderco-group-doubling-tissue-production-capacity-with-a-third-advantage-dct-tis,c4291829

The following files are available for download: