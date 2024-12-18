Valmet updates its previously published financial reporting in 2025
News provided byValmet Oyj
18 Dec, 2024, 14:18 GMT
Valmet updates its previously published financial reporting in 2025
Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on December 18, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. EET
ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet updates the publication date for its Interim Review for January-March 2025 to April 23, 2025. Other financial reporting in 2025 remains unchanged, as communicated earlier as Valmet's stock exchange release on September 3, 2024:
• February 13, 2025 - Financial Statements Review for 2024
• April 23, 2025 - Interim Review for January-March 2025 (updated)
• July 23, 2025 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2025
• October 29, 2025 - Interim Review for January-September 2025
The Annual Report for 2024 will be published on March 4, 2025, at the latest.
Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
VALMET
Katri Hokkanen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations
