Valmet to supply two tissue making lines to Liaoning Yusen Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. in China

HELSINKI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's press release on June 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Valmet will supply two Valmet IntelliTissue 1600 tissue machines for Liaoning Yusen tissue mill located in the county of Tai'an, Liaoning province, China.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type and delivery scope is typically around EUR 6–8 million.

Valmet IntelliTissue machines belong to the small and medium size tissue machines that were integrated into Valmet's offering through an acquisition in 2020.

The two tissue lines are scheduled to be in production in the middle of 2023. The cooperation is a continuation of the successful supply of two Valmet IntelliTissue machines to Liaoning Yusen's mill in 2020. The two new machines will increase the customer's annual tissue production capacity by 60,000 tons.

"We are happy to cooperate with Valmet again. The Valmet IntelliTissue machines stand out with their high tissue quality and low energy and raw material consumption. Valmet's solutions enabled us to achieve ideal operating speed and drying efficiency. We were impressed by the high professionalism of the Valmet team during the execution of our previous project and are looking forward to further development with them," says Zhao Zhancheng, General Manager of Yusen Mill.

"We are grateful for Liaoning Yusen's long-term trust and collaboration. The excellent performance of our IntelliTissue machines delivered to the Liaoning mill earlier has been highly appreciated by the customer, and after years of cooperation, the Valmet and Yusen teams know each other well and work seamlessly together," says Harrison Zhang, Senior Manager, Sales, China, Paper business line, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The two new Valmet IntelliTissue making lines will produce high quality tissue with a basis weight range of 12,5 -31,3 g/m2, a design speed of 1600m/min and a reel trim of 3500mm. The scope of supply includes approach pipe and instrumentation mechanical drive system, lubrication system, steam system and other auxiliary systems.

About the customer

Liaoning Yusen Sanitary products Co., Ltd. is a large producer and service provider focusing on tissue, nursing and hygiene and medical products by the brands "Yusen (Rain Forest)", "Baili" and "Water Gentle". The company is located in the Liaoning province in China.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Harrison Zhang, Senior Manager, Sales, China, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +8613776874280, harrison.zhang@valmet.com

Jouko Kolehmainen, VP Small and medium sized machinery and Business Development, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 838 8938, jouko.kolehmainen@valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-two-tissue-making-lines-to-liaoning-yusen-sanitary-products-co--ltd--in-china,c3589937

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-and-liaoning-yusen-tissue-mill-700,c3063732 Valmet and Liaoning Yusen tissue mill 700

SOURCE Valmet Oyj