Valmet to supply the 12th tissue making line to C&S in China

Valmet supplies a Valmet IntelliTissue 1600 tissue making line to Chinese tissue producer C&S. The new line will be installed at the company's mill in Tangshan, China. The start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 5-10 million.

Valmet IntelliTissue machines belong to the small and medium size tissue machines that were integrated to Valmet's offering when the company acquired PMP from Poland in 2020. Thanks to a long-term customer relationship, this order will be Valmet's twelfth IntelliTissue tissue making line delivery to C&S.

"The target for our investment is to expand C&S' share on the Chinese tissue market. We have decided to go for the IntelliTissue technology and execute the project together with Valmet due to their excellent references implemented worldwide," says Tiande Lin, Director of Technology Center, C&S.

"This solution is a perfect match to the customers' expectations. Valmet's IntelliTissue technology ensures low energy consumption and high tissue quality thanks to state-of-the-art technology. The machines are responding to the needs of the customers in developing markets who see the possibility to grow their business not only by increasing the capacity, but also by lowering the production costs," says Harrison Zhang, Vice General Manager of SMM (Small and medium size machinery), Changzhou, Paper business line, Valmet.

About C&S

C&S is a household paper manufacturing company in China and it is listed in Shenzhen stock exchange. The company has six production bases in Jiangmen and Yunfu of Guangdong, Chengdu of Sichuan, Jiaxing of Zhejiang, Xiaogan of Hubei and Tangshan of Hebei, with a sales network radiating to six biggest areas of east, south, west, north and middle of China, Hong Kong and Macao. C&S is selling its products to the overseas markets such as Southeast Asia, Middle East, Australia, and Africa.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

