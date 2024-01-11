Valmet to supply key technology for Shandong Jin Tian He Paper's board machine in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 11, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply key technology to Shandong Jin Tian He Paper's board machine PM 13 food grade folding boxboard line in China. The delivery will include headboxes, a former and press section, finishing technologies, automation and services.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed, but such an order is typically worth of EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million.

The start-up of the folding boxboard machine is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

"Shandong Jin Tian He Paper develops high-end food grade coated white cardboard to meet the people's yearning for a better life and the social demand for high-end packaging products. We chose Valmet because they are one of the best pulp and paper equipment manufacturers in the world, with reliable quality, proactive service and good communication, which helps us reach our goals," says Xu Zhenli, Chairman, Shandong Jin Tian He Paper.

"Valmet's offering, including high performance coating technology, and unique advantages combining process technologies, services and automation are confirmed and trusted by the customer to meet their high-quality targets. Valmet and Shandong Jin Tian He Paper are working closely together, not only executing a successful project but also deepening partnership," says Daniel Li, Sales Manager, China, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for the board machine PM 13 will include three OptiFlo Fourdrinier headboxes, IntelliTop Former forming section, IntelliPress Linear press section, five OptiCoat Roll coating stations, OptiDry Coat air drying technology and two OptiCalender Soft calenders.

The delivery will also include Valmet DNA Machine Controls (MCS) , Cross Direction (CD) and Machine Direction (MD) controls, headbox dilution profilers, basic engineering, spare parts packages, and Valmet Industrial Internet solutions with connectivity.

The 6,320 mm wide (wire) PM 13 will produce food grade folding boxboard with basis weight range of 170-400 g/m2 at production speed of 800 m/min.

About the customer

Shandong Jin Tian He Paper Co., Ltd., established in 2022, is a subsidiary of Shandong Tianhe Paper Co., Ltd. which was established in 1978. Shandong Tianhe Paper Co., Ltd. is a pulp-paper integrated enterprise. Its main products include, for example, mechanical pulp, fine paper, package paper and specialty paper. The company has more than 1,500 employees.

