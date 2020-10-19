Valmet to supply an OptiConcept M container board making line to Shanying Paper, Guangdong, in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a new OptiConcept M container board making line with extensive package of automation to Shanying Paper, Guangdong at its Zhaoqing mill in China. The new board making line (PM 52) will produce kraft top liner grades and expand Shanying Paper's business to Guangdong area.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second half 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed

PM 52 is following the OptiConcept M board making line deliveries of Shanying Huazhong PM 21, which was started up in December 2019, and PM 23, which was started up in September 2020. In addition to these, Valmet has supplied five other board making lines to Shanying International. The start-up of PM 52 is scheduled for the end of 2021.

"We are happy about the earlier references of Huazhong PM 21 and PM 23. It was really nice to see how well and seamlessly everybody worked together when optimizing PM 21 and starting-up PM 23: our people and Valmet's experts were in Zhaoqing and Valmet's experts in Europe were supporting us via remote connection," says Wu Ming Wu, Chairman and CEO of Shanying International.

"Our earlier references are really good, which was an excellent base for the project. Valmet has proved to be flexible and reacted fast to the customer's requirements and changes. The extensive automation package will be an excellent support in the start-up and for the line optimization after the start-up," says Hannu Savonen, Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery for PM 52 will include a high-speed container board making line from broke collection to reel and winders. OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, OptiFormer Multi forming section and OptiPress Linear press section to produce high-quality base board are also included, followed by an OptiSizer Film sizer, an OptiCalender Hard calender, and OptiReel Linear reel combined with transfer rails, an OptiCart Stream parent roll cart, one OptiWin Drum two-drum winder and one OptiWin Drum two-drum base winder.

The wide automation package includes Valmet DNA automation system for process and drive controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ quality management solution. The delivery will also include comprehensive Valmet Paper Machine Clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

The 9,300-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce kraft top liner grades. The design speed of the machine will be 1,200 m/min and the daily capacity is approximately 1,920 tonnes.

Information about the customer Shanying Paper, Guangdong

Shanying Paper, Guangdong, founded in 2019, is part of Shanying International Holding, founded in 1957. The company has several packaging paper and newspaper production lines producing box board paper, high-strength fluting paper, card paper, newspaper and other products. The production lines use domestic and foreign recycled fibers.

VALMET

Corporate Communications



For further information, please contact:

Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, tel. +86 13801795775

Petri Paukkunen, Vice President, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 744 8182

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-an-opticoncept-m-container-board-making-line-to-shanying-paper--guangdong--in-china,c3218024

SOURCE Valmet Oyj