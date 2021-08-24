Valmet to supply a multifuel boiler to Kipaş Kağit Sanayi Isletmeleri A.Ş.'s paper mill in Turkey

- Valmet Oyj's press release on August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a multifuel power boiler and auxiliary process equipment to Kipaş Kağit Sanayi Isletmeleri A.Ş.'s paper mill in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey. The new boiler will improve the reliability of the paper mill's steam and electricity supply. Additionally, its steam production capacity will be sufficient for the mill's future paper machine PM 4.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. Typically, the value of this kind of order is in the range of EUR 25–35 million. The boiler plant startup is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

"We are very happy with Valmet's way of working and the excellent cooperation in our earlier boiler plant project. We find Valmet's technology reliable and appreciate its environmental friendliness," says Sinem Öksüz Dedebayraktar, Board Member of Kipaş Kağit Sanayi Isletmeleri A.Ş.

"This is a repeat order from Kipaş Holding, as we have supplied an identical plant earlier to their greenfield paper mill in Söke, Turkey. We value the customer's trust in us highly," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Energy Business Unit, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a Valmet CFB Boiler for co-firing paper and water treatment sludge, plastic rejects and coal. The boiler will utilize circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology, and the boiler plant will have a steam production capacity of 260 tons per hour (114 bar, 542 °C). The delivery also includes a Valmet Electrostatic Precipitator, a Valmet Bag House Filter, a Valmet DNA Automation System and spare parts.

Information about the customer Kipaş Kağit Sanayi Isletmeleri A.Ş.

Kipaş Kağit Sanayi Isletmeleri A.Ş. started as a joint venture of Kipaş Holding in 2011 and produces high-quality containerboard paper from waste paper. Currently, Kipaş has two paper machines: PM 1 in Kahramanmaraş with an annual production capacity of 450,000 tons and PM 2 in Söke with a production capacity of 720,000 tons of coated grades.

