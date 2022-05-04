Valmet to supply a major delivery to Eren Paper's Shotton Mill in the UK including OCC, stock preparation and container board lines

HELSINKI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply Old Corrugated Containers (OCC), stock preparation and container board lines with a large scope of automation systems, Industrial Internet solutions and services to Eren Paper's Shotton Mill Limited in the United Kingdom. The new container board making line (PM3) will produce high-quality testliner and fluting grades, and it will use 100% recycled paper. The start-up of PM3 is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. A project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 150–170 million.

"Shotton's new container board machine will make our paper mill the largest and most technologically advanced paper mill in the UK. We chose a board making line with high performance, high speed, and higher production rates", says Hamdullah Eren, Chairman of Board, Eren Paper/Modern Karton.

"Our technical highlights together with the speed and production potential of the container board machine were definitely the decisive factors to Eren Paper. Valmet's OptiAir impingement dryer will give substantially higher runnability, and hard nip sizer will increase the strength properties of the produced board. All these arguments were supported by the results from the references we presented to Eren Paper. Additionally, the OCC line will be the largest one delivered by Valmet", says Mika Ollikainen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a new OCC line with reject handling, stock preparation , and approach flow system , and a high-speed container board machine. The OCC line is featured with an extensive product portfolio of the latest technology for extreme cleanliness and strength. It is equipped with two bale handling systems; two vertical pulping stations; HC, LC and reverse cleaning; coarse screening, fractionation, and LF screening; LF dispersion; and SF and LF refining technology.

In addition to the OCC line, a high-speed container board machine from headbox to reeling and winding will be included. An OptiFlo Layering Gap two-layer headbox and an OptiFormer Gap forming unit with the shoe and blade technology will be followed by an OptiPress Linear press section. An OptiRun Single dryer section will be equipped with an OptiDry Twin impingement drying unit to provide superior drying efficiency, excellent runnability, and enhanced draw control.

An OptiSizer Hard hard nip sizer will provide higher strength properties. An OptiReel Linear reel and a very high-capacity OptiWin Pro two-drum pro winder equipped with Dual Unwind will be installed to meet the high-capacity targets of the machine. A large scope of board machine process ventilation systems with an OptiAir high-humidity hood, as well as starch preparation, continuous surface size preparation, and an OptiSizer supply system will be included.

The automation delivery will include Valmet DNA Automation System including process controls, machine controls, runnability and condition monitoring, Valmet IQ Quality Control System, Valmet IQ Web Inspection System, Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System, Valmet Paper Lab and Valmet Retention Measurement.

The start-up and further optimization of the new board machine will be supported with a Performance Agreement in cooperation with Shotton Mill to support the continuum of the successful start-up curve. Additionally, the production will be supported remotely from Valmet Performance Center. Industrial Internet solutions, such as advanced monitoring and predictive applications, will complete the optimization of the paper machine operation. Valmet paper machine clothing, spare parts and consumables packages will be delivered as well.

The board machine with a 10,110-mm-wide fabric will produce testliner and fluting grades with a basis weight range of 70–135 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,700 m/min and the annual capacity approximately 650,000 tonnes.

About the customer Eren Paper

Established in 1969, Eren Holding is a family run conglomerate headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. It has business interests in paper, packaging, cement, energy, retail and port operations. Modern Karton, the paper manufacturing subsidiary, is an expert in producing paper and packaging by using 100% recycled fibers. Within its paper factory in Turkey, 1.2 million tonnes of paper are produced annually, making it the largest paper manufacturer in Turkey and one of the top 10 paper companies in Europe. Eren Paper's Shotton Mill Limited is part of Eren Holding.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 558 6555, jari.vahapesola@valmet.com

Matt Lees, Senior Sales Manager UK, EMEA CEN Sales, Valmet, tel. +44 7741 082769

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-a-major-delivery-to-eren-paper-s-shotton-mill-in-the-uk-including-occ--stock-prepar,c3559732

SOURCE Valmet Oyj