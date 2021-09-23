Valmet to supply a high-capacity winder to Norske Skog in France

HELSINKI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a high-capacity OptiWin Pro winder to Norske Skog's Golbey mill in France. The main target of Norske Skog Golbey is to have one winder to handle the 550,000-tonne capacity of the converted high-speed and high-capacity paper machine PM 1, following the paper machine conversion from production of newsprint to production of recycled containerboard. The start-up of the winder is scheduled for 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 10-20 million.

"The winder references Valmet was able to present us were convincing. Combined with our own experience with high-speed winders, we were convinced Valmet was the right choice for Golbey. We strongly believe Valmet's single winder solution will meet our high-performance targets for Golbey PM 1. We also liked to work with Valmet's sales team to reach this agreement," says Yves Bailly, Managing Director at Norske Skog Golbey.

"The OptiWin Pro winder that will be delivered to Norske Skog Golbey is a state-of the-art winder combining all our expertise from our long history of winder development and deliveries. We have delivered already over 1,000 winders, and there is quite a number of Valmet winder references of high capacity and high level of automation. To meet our customer expectations even better, we are continuously developing our winders. We have pilot winder facilities and strong expertise to support this innovation work," says Kenneth Åkerlund, Senior Manager, Reels and Winders at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include an OptiWin Pro high-capacity and high-speed pro winder with transfer rails and broke collection. To meet the high-capacity targets reliably with only one winder, the winder is equipped with all the high-tech features available; Dual Unwind system will improve capacity with an exceptionally fast parent roll change, a fast grade change system including automatic slitter positioning and automatic set change, and a core handling system with core grooving. The winder will be delivered installed.

To support the winder operators with the new winder, a support package of 6 weeks will be included in the delivery. The process optimization and support conducted during those weeks will cover items around winder runnability, uptime, winder broke and roll quality.

The winder will handle parent rolls with a width of 8,870 mm at a design speed of 3,000 m/min and a daily design capacity of 1,820 tonnes. Golbey PM 1 will produce recycled fluting and testliner grades with a design basis weight from 70 to 135 g/m2.

About the customer Norske Skog

Norske Skog is a world leading producer of publication paper with strong market positions and customer relations in Europe and Australasia. The Norske Skog Group operates four mills in Europe, of which two will produce recycled containerboard following planned conversion projects. In addition, the Group operates one paper mill in Australia and a wood pellets facility in New Zealand. Norske Skog aims to further diversify its operations and continue its transformation into a growing and high-margin business through a range of promising fibre projects. The group has approximately 2,100 employees in five countries and is headquartered in Norway.

Norske Skog Golbey is a highly competitive publication paper mill with a total capacity of approximately 565,000 tonnes per year. The mill is strategically located in the Vosges in France area, within easy reach of major European cities and close to important raw material supply areas. Following the conversion of PM 1 to production of recycled containerboard, the Golbey mill will produce 550,000 tons of recycled containerboard (PM 1) and 330,000 tons of standard and improved newsprint (PM 2).

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

