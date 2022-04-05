Valmet to supply a fiberline modernization to CENIBRA's pulp mill in Brazil

HELSINKI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Valmet has been selected as supplier for the modernization of the fiberline no. 1 plant to CENIBRA's pulp mill in Belo Oriente in Brazil. The fiberline will be prepared for a capacity increase of 100,000 tonnes of pulp per year. The start-up is scheduled for September 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2022. The total value of an order of this type and delivery scope is typically around EUR 25-40 million.

The fiberline plant will utilize the most advanced technology available. The modernization is part of CENIBRA's project to increase the pulp mill capacity. After the successful supplies of the bleaching line 3 in 2016 and the bleaching line 2 in 2018, Valmet and CENIBRA agreed on supplying and installing the latest technology of Valmet TwinRoll Presses for the modernization project of the line 1. The target of the modernization project is to cut down the chemical consumption of the bleaching process and to reduce the environmental impact.

"Along the years, CENIBRA has searched the balance between the production activities and the environmental performance, always looking for process improvements in pulp production through implementation of environmentally sustainable projects and technological innovations. The new fiberline is one step forward in this journey, increasing the pulp capacity," says Industrial Director, Júlio Ribeiro from CENIBRA.

"We are very proud to once again be selected by CENIBRA. The new project shows their confidence in Valmet's technology and delivery capacity. The latest bleaching project was a challenge for both companies, and we reached excellent results. The collaboration with CENIBRA is expected to continue with commitment and good communications. By upgrading individual key process parts to the latest technology, it is possible to significantly reduce the environmental impact, and at the same time increase the performance of the production process," says Igor Panassol, Sales Manager for fiber line, South America Area, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery comprises an oxygen delignification stage and four new washing equipment to brown stock washing and post delignification washing. The washing utilizes the Valmet TwinRoll press technology for easy maintenance and delivers low energy consumption as well as high availability.

About the customer

Celulose Nipo-Brasileira S.A. - CENIBRA is one of the world's biggest producers of bleached eucalyptus pulp (hardwood). Their annual production is approximately 1,200,000 tons, of which more than 90% is exported. CENIBRA operates in 54 municipalities of the Minas Gerais state. As a recognition of the work with highest international standards of excellency CENIBRA is certificated in standards ISO 9001 / ISO 14001 / ISO IEC 17.025 and has the Forest Stewardiship Council - FSC certificates and the National Program of Forestall Certificate (CERFLOR). The pulp traceability can be done from the forest to customer or from the customer to forest.

Igor Panassol, Sales Manager for fiberline, South America Area, Valmet, tel. +55 41 99949-9877

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved, when flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

