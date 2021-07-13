Valmet to supply a conversion from paper machine to fluff pulp drying machine at Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill in Japan

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a conversion from paper machine to fluff pulp drying machine at Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill in Japan. The delivery will include new machinery, rebuilds and automation in the pulp drying line and reel system in the existing paper machine PM15.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.



"Valmet has a long experience of fluff pulp drying machines and our technology enables an optimal solution to meet specific design targets of fluff pulp. Once again, we are happy to be trusted with this type of project," says Jussi Hyvönen, Sales Manager at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a new headbox specially designed for fluff pulp with a wide operating window, and a steam box of automatic profiling type. The headbox is equipped with Valmet IQ dilution control. A new cooler of vertical type will cool down the web after the cylinder dryer. Cooling will preserve quality and prevent moisture and yellowing. Rebuilds will be done in wire and press section, in the cylinder dryer and reel. A Valmet DNA machine control system for the wet end will also be included as well as erection of main machinery.

About the customer Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill

The Daio Paper Group operates businesses in a wide range of fields from materials such as newsprint, printing and publication paper, wrapping paper, and containerboard that support cultural and industrial activities, to personal care products. Mishima mill possesses the pulp production facilities that can produce various types of pulps, such as both hardwood pulp and softwood pulp, mechanical pulp and recovered paper pulp. Its total production volume is about 2.10 million tonnes annually, which accounts for about 8% of the total paper and paperboard production in Japan.

For further information, please contact:



Jussi Hyvönen

Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet

tel. +358 50 539 7245



Kenji Matsumoto

Sales Manager, Asia Pacific Area, Valmet

tel. +81 90 1606 4048

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our more than 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-a-conversion-from-paper-machine-to-fluff-pulp-drying-machine-at-daio-paper-corporat,c3384075

SOURCE Valmet Oyj