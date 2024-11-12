Valmet to supply a complete papermaking line to one of its major customers in Asia-Pacific

Valmet Oyj press release, November 12, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a complete papermaking line from stock preparation to reel and winders with services and a comprehensive automation solution package to one of its major customers in Asia-Pacific. The papermaking line will produce uncoated woodfree grades. The start-up is scheduled for 2026.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed, but such a papermaking line is typically worth between EUR 90 million and EUR 120 million.

This order follows the customer's previous papermaking line order to the same site, announced in June 2024. "This other fine papermaking line order is strengthening Valmet's position as a supplier for high-speed fine paper machine lines and continues our good co-operation and long-term partnership with the customer," says Markus Veikkola, Sales Director, China and Asia Pacific, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet's delivery will include stock preparation and a high-speed papermaking line from headbox to winders. The delivery also includes a wide range of automation solutions, flow control solutions, Valmet Industrial Internet solutions, paper machine clothing, spare parts, and consumables packages.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Petri Rasinmäki, President, Paper Business Line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422

Petri Paukkunen, Area President, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +66 613845050

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-a-complete-papermaking-line-to-one-of-its-major-customers-in-asia-pacific,c4064827