Valmet to supply a boiler upgrade and a flue gas cleaning system to Stora Enso's Anjala-Ingerois sites in Finland

HELSINKI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a boiler upgrade and a flue gas cleaning system to Stora Enso's Anjala-Ingerois sites in Finland. The goal of the investment is to reduce the emissions and to ensure flexible use of different fuel mixtures in heat production, as well as to achieve better boiler performance and higher boiler efficiency.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of this kind of boiler rebuild is typically around EUR 15-20 million. The boiler outage is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, but the installation work of the new baghouse filter will be done mainly before the shutdown. The project's focus has been in finding ways to minimize the boiler shutdown time.

"We are looking for a new wider operation range with better operational performance, high reliability and compliance with future emission limits. We believe in Valmet´s capability to deliver the boiler upgrade which will meet our requirements," says Ari Pöntinen, Manager, Investments and Operations Development, Anjala Mill, Stora Enso.

"The upgrade will significantly extend the boiler's lifetime. Many of the modifications include new waste-to-energy features to make the existing boiler more suitable for using solid recovered fuel. At the same time, modifications and replacements will improve availability, secure safe operation and reduce maintenance costs," says Jouni Koskinen, Senior Manager, Sales and Technology, Rebuilds and Conversions, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes an upgrade to an existing biomass and solid recovered fuel (SRF) fired BFB boiler, with a thermal power of 110 MW th . Maintenance type of replacements will be part of the work. The air emission control system modification includes an efficient new baghouse filter with additive feeding.

Information about the customer Stora Enso

Stora Enso is a global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. At the Anjala site, Stora Enso produces book papers, magazine papers and improved newsprint and is closely integrated with the neighboring Stora Enso Ingerois production site, utilizing synergies in raw material and energy supply. In Ingerois, Stora Enso produces folding boxboard. Stora Enso has some 23,000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. The company's sales in 2020 was EUR 8.6 billion.

For further information, please contact:

Jouni Koskinen, Senior Manager, Sales and Technology, Rebuilds and Conversions, Energy business unit, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 545 8704

Elisa Mansikkamäki, Product Sales Manager, Rebuilds and Conversions, Energy business unit, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 44 552 4749

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward –every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetgloba l

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-a-boiler-upgrade-and-a-flue-gas-cleaning-system-to-stora-enso-s-anjala-ingerois-sit,c3384754

SOURCE Valmet Oyj