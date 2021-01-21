Valmet to supply a boiler plant for district heat production to Seinäjoen Energia in Seinäjoki, Finland

HELSINKI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a boiler plant for district heat production to Seinäjoen Energia Oy's Kapernaum heat plant in Seinäjoki, Finland. The new boiler will enable the company to increase the use of renewable fuels in its district heat production.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The boiler plant will be handed over to the customer in autumn 2022.

"We are pleased to start this project. It is a significant step forward in producing cleaner district heat. We will be able to ensure reliable and competitively priced heat for our customers in the future, too," says Vesa Hätilä, Managing Director, Seinäjoen Energia.

"This project features notable environmental values and a great significance for the district heat produced in Seinäjoki. Valmet's delivery combines strong technical know-how with high-quality and swift project management. We appreciate Seinäjoen Energia's trust in Valmet," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Energy business unit, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet will build the new boiler plant from the foundation upwards all the way from the fuel feed silo to the stack. The core of the delivery is Valmet BFB Boiler that utilizes bubbling fluidized bed technology and runs on a wide range of biomasses. Additionally, Valmet's delivery includes an electrostatic precipitator, a flue gas condensation unit and Valmet DNA Automation System for the entire plant, among others.

The fuel capacity of the boiler plant is 49.5 megawatts (MW). Its maximal district heat capacity is 56.5 MW th with the flue gas condensation unit.

Information about Seinäjoen Energia Oy

Owned by the city of Seinäjoki, Seinäjoen Energia provides its customers with services in electricity, district heating and water supply. The company has approximately 4,500 district heat customers with an annual heat need of over 500 GWh.

