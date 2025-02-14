Valmet to start the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 14, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet announced on December 18, 2024, that the Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to use the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on March 21, 2024, to repurchase the Company's own shares. Based on the authorization, the Board decided to initiate a fixed-term share buy-back program for the purpose of acquiring the Company's own shares to meet part of the obligations arising from its share-based long-term incentive plans (LTI Plans) and the Restricted Share Pool incentive.

The share acquisitions will begin today, February 14, 2025, and will end at the latest on March 7, 2025. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 115,000. The shares will be acquired at market price in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Before the start of these share acquisitions, Valmet owns a total of 364,258 treasury shares, which corresponds to approximately 0.20 percent of the total number of shares in Valmet.

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

