Valmet to deliver pulp technology for DS Smith in Portugal

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received an order for a new recovery boiler and an upgrade of the existing evaporation system for DS Smith Viana pulp and paper mill in Portugal. The delivery projects are scheduled to start up during the first half of 2025.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The pulp technology delivery is part of DS Smith's investment program to upgrade the Viana mill with the most up-to-date machinery for reducing CO 2 emissions.

"DS Smith is committed to leading the transition to a circular economy. Our paper making operations across Europe and North America are focused on providing the paper needed to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging. As one of our larger mills, Viana has a huge role to play in our commitment to remain at the forefront of the market, and to lead the way in the race to net zero in the paper industry," says Niels Flierman, Head of Paper & Recycling at DS Smith.

"Our delivery for the chemical recovery island of the DS Smith Viana mill enables the mill to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions and improve availability of the whole pulp production process. The recovery boiler and evaporation projects are a continuation of the lime kiln upgrade project started last year. We have had excellent cooperation with DS Smith in our earlier projects and look forward to it also in this one," says Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President, Recovery, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The new recovery boiler delivery for the Viana mill includes a high-power recovery boiler, related emission control systems and non-condensable gas (NCG) handling, all with extended scope of delivery. The recovery boiler's high-power features maximize the steam and energy efficiency. The emission control solutions include Valmet Electrostatic Precipitator, ensuring effective dust removal and low emissions. The recovery boiler will be controlled by the Valmet DNA automation system and includes Valmet's Advanced Process Controls and Operator Training Simulator.

The evaporation upgrade includes a 6-effect configuration with a combination of Valmet Tubel and Tube technologies, securing highest availability and mechanical reliability. The upgrade increases the heating area with 10,100 m2. The process is designed for excellent internal condensate segregation and treatment for producing clean condensate that can be re-used in other mill processes such as washing.

About the customer DS Smith

DS Smith is a leading provider of sustainable fibre-based packaging worldwide, supported by recycling and papermaking operations. It plays a central role in the value chain across sectors, including e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods and industrials. The company operates in more than 30 different countries and employs over 30,000 people. DS Smith Viana Paper Mill is situated in northern Portugal. It was previously known as Europac Kraft Viana and acquired by DS Smith in 2018.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President, Recovery, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +358 40 769 8154

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/600-valmet-rbo-l,c3191575 600 Valmet-RBO L https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/hires-valmet-rbo-l,c3191576 hires Valmet-RBO L

SOURCE Valmet Oyj