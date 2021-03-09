Valmet to deliver key pulp technology to Nine Dragons in China

HELSINKI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received several pulp technology orders from Nine Dragons to its pulp mills in China. The deliveries include fiberlines and core components for recovery boilers and lime kilns. The deliveries will be done in phases and the start-ups are scheduled for 2022 and 2023.

The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 100 million. The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2020.

"We at Nine Dragons are developing our production portfolio and building pulp mills to support our new and existing paper machines with high quality raw material. We chose Valmet based on our good previous experiences and the capability to meet our requirements," says MC Liu, CEO, Nine Dragons Paper Ltd.

"Valmet has a long and good relationship with Nine Dragons delivering various paper machines. We are happy to cooperate in delivering pulp technology to meet the customer needs of high kappa cooking tailored for the production of packaging grades as well as reliable and efficient recovery technology," says Bertel Karlstedt, President, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes six fiberlines, two recovery boilers and two lime kilns.

The fiberlines will provide Nine Dragons with flexibility to produce pulp grades of different types. The new fiberlines provide possibilities to optimize pulp properties with lower power and wood consumption. This allows Nine Dragons to achieve excellent resource efficiency. The deliveries include Valmet Continuous Cooking G3, Valmet Screening, Valmet Refiner and Valmet Washing technologies.

The two high power recovery boilers have a capacity of 2,300 tonnes dry solids (tDS) per day each. The boilers are designed for high energy and power generation efficiency, low emissions and high availability. The boilers also include non-condensable gas (NCG) incineration. In addition, the delivery includes advanced automation features such as Valmet Recovery Boiler Optimizer and Valmet Recovery Analyzer.

The two lime kilns have a capacity of 420 tonnes per day burned lime each. The lime kiln systems are equipped with Valmet Lime Mud Disc Filters, Valmet Flash Dryers, Valmet Rotary Coolers and Valmet Burners. The lime kilns are designed for long lifetime having highest efficiency on the market to minimize fuel consumption. The delivery also includes site services and Valmet Lime Kiln Cameras.

Valmet's delivery includes latest Valmet Continuous Cooking technology and key technology for two high power recovery boilers (Illustrative image)

Information about the customer Nine Dragons

Nine Dragons Paper is engaged in the production and sale of packaging paperboard products, including linerboard (kraftlinerboard, testlinerboard, white top linerboard and coated duplex board), high performance corrugating medium, recycled printing & writing paper, specialty paper, high performance corrugated sheet, high performance corrugated box and pulp, providing one-stop packaging services for customers. The company has nine paper manufacturing sites and eight packaging sites in China, one paper manufacturing mill in Vietnam, one pulp mill in Malaysia and four pulp and paper mills in the United States. The aggregated annual production capacity of pulp and paper is over 18 million tonnes.

