Valmet to deliver a semi-chemical pulp line to Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd, Chongqing in China

HELSINKI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a semi-chemical pulp (SCP) line to Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd, Chongqing in China. The technology deliveries by Valmet will begin in 2022 and the start-up is planned for 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021.The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 10-20 million.

"Our cooperation with Valmet has been good and we are convinced that the partnership and Valmet's technology will support our development," says Edmond Lee, CEO, Lee & Man.

"Lee & Man and Valmet have developed a good relationship as a result of the deliveries of many paper and tissue machines throughout the years. We are pleased that we have now also earned Lee & Man's trust in delivering a new semi-chemical pulp line to their mill in Chongqing. The new semi-chemical pulp line will fulfill Lee & Man's need for virgin fiber pulp for the production of packaging grades," says Fan Ze, Vice President, Capital Sales, Valmet, China."

Details about Valmet's delivery

The delivery includes the latest technology for semi-chemical pulp production and will provide excellent resource efficiency for Lee & Man. The technology provides possibilities to optimize pulp properties with low wood and energy consumption. The deliveries include Valmet Continuous Cooking, screening, refining and washing technologies.

About the customer

Established in 1994, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd has grown from a small company into a world leading paper and pulp manufacturer. The Group manufactures linerboards of various grades and corrugating medium of different specifications used for different industrial packaging purposes. The group currently has five paper mills and one pulp factory in China and an annual capacity of more than 7.385 million tons (of which, packing paper capacity is about 6.48 million tons, pulp capacity about 180,000 tons, and tissue paper capacity about 900,000 tons). In recent years, Lee & Man also established production bases in Vietnam, Malaysia, and other southeast Asian countries.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Fan Ze, Vice President, Capital Sales in China, Valmet, tel. +86 10 6566 6600 3108

Rickard Andersson, Vice President, Fiber Processing, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +46 70 305 5722

Jonas Franzén, Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, +46703445258

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-deliver-a-semi-chemical-pulp-line-to-lee---man-paper-manufacturing-ltd--chongqing-in-china,c3385404

SOURCE Valmet Oyj