Valmet strengthens its financial position with EUR 375 million long-term Schuldschein loan

News provided by

Valmet Oyj

12 Dec, 2025, 07:55 GMT

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has successfully completed its first Schuldschein loan transaction, amounting to EUR 375 million. This landmark issuance strengthens Valmet's long-term debt structure and represents an important step in diversifying its funding sources and broadening its debt investor base.

The loan consists of 11 tranches with both fixed and floating interest rate structures and offers a diversified maturity profile of three, five, seven and ten years, with an average maturity of nearly six years.

"The issue was substantially oversubscribed. Strong demand from investors enabled Valmet to upsize the final amount, more than doubling the initial marketed volume. The interest in the issuance underscores investors' confidence in Valmet's strategy and solid financial position. We chose the Schuldschein format to diversify funding sources, extend the debt maturity profile, and broaden the debt investor base. We are very pleased with the outcome and the strong support from the market," says Reetta Antila, Vice President, Group Treasury and Risk Management, Valmet.

At the end of third quarter 2025, Valmet's gearing was 38 percent, well below its target of under 50 percent.

BNP Paribas, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba) acted as joint arrangers of the Schuldschein issuance.

VALMET
Corporate Communications 

Further information:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020 

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-strengthens-its-financial-position-with-eur-375-million-long-term-schuldschein-loan,c4280595

Also from this source

Valmet in key role to decarbonize Fortum's Zabrze combined heat and power plant in Poland

Valmet is delivering a boiler fuel conversion for Fortum Zabrze combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Poland. Valmet's delivery for Fortum Zabrze...

Valmet supports Wuzhou Special Paper's transition to recycled board grades with a complete paper machine conversion rebuild

Wuzhou Special Paper has selected Valmet to rebuild their paper machine and supply two winders for their mill in Hubei, China. The target of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Contracts

Contracts

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics