Valmet recognized in CDP's climate program ranking

HELSINKI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been recognized for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change by receiving the second-best A- rating and maintaining its leadership position in CDP's climate program ranking. CDP's evaluation is based on the company's disclosure about its actions in the last reporting year to develop the low-carbon technology and solutions, cut emissions and mitigate climate risks.

Valmet has a systematic program to reduce CO2 emissions in its own operations with a focus on energy-efficiency improvements, the use of renewable energy, more sustainable transportation and process optimization. Furthermore, the company is actively developing new ways to improve energy, water and material efficiency and reduction of emissions of its solutions during customer use phase and to bring new innovations to the market.

"The use phase of our technologies by our customers has a high importance from the CO2 emissions perspective. Therefore, we have a unique opportunity to help our customers to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions as well as decarbonize their processes. Resource and energy efficient solutions are one of the most important focus areas of our research and development work. Our comprehensive offering includes for example technologies for more sustainable bioenergy and pulp and paper production, and our advanced services and automation solutions enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy," says Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet.

Valmet's mission is to convert renewable resources into sustainable results. Climate topics and related actions are integrated in Valmet's strategy and Sustainability360˚ agenda. The Sustainability360º agenda focuses on five core areas: sustainable supply chain; health, safety and environment; people and performance; sustainable solutions, and corporate citizenship.

In 2020, Valmet has also received other sustainability acknowledgements. In February, Valmet was awarded the Bronze Class Sustainability Award in S&P Global SAM's annual Sustainability Yearbook 2020, and in April, Valmet was reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe. In November Valmet was also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices.

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

CDP's list of all companies publicly taking part in climate change program this year is available on CDP's website.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

