Valmet receives the third tissue line order from Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama in Turkey

HELSINKI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply the third tissue production line including stock preparation, automation system and a Focus rewinder to Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama A.S., Turkey. The new Advantage DCT 200 tissue line will be installed at the company's mill in Pamukova, Sakarya Province in Turkey. The start-up is planned for the second quarter 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet has previously supplied two Advantage DCT 200TS tissue lines, started up in 2011 and 2016, to the same mill.

"Since the start of our first tissue machine, we have been working hard to continuously improve our production and operations with cutting-edge technology. Valmet's Advantage DCT 200 technology including the flexible Advantage ViscoNip pressing technology have strongly contributed to our success. It is a natural step for us to continue our journey together with Valmet and their team also in this third project," says Sener Astan, General Manager, Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama A.S.

"We are happy to continue our long and fruitful collaboration with Aktül Kagit and support them on their successful path forward. It is always a pleasure to work with companies who are aiming for the best technology, smart mill design and great teamwork," says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet.



Valmet will install a third Advantage DCT tissue line at Aktül Kagit's mill in Pamukova, Turkey.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise of a complete tissue production line including a stock preparation system and an Advantage DCT 200TS tissue machine. The tissue machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo II TIS headbox, an Advantage ViscoNip press combined with Advantage ReDry and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including an AirCap hood, a WetDust dust management system and a SoftReel reel. In addition, a Focus Reelite 25 ENS rewinder will be installed. The stock preparation system comprises OptiSlush pulpers, OptiFiner conical refiners and OptiScreen machine screens.

Project execution services like complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery. In addition, the delivery will include Valmet DNA Automation System and Valmet IQ Quality Control System with online softness and creping measurement.

With a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2.200 m/min, the new line will add 70.000 tons a year of high-quality facial, handkerchief, toilet and towel grades to Aktül Kagit's current production. The raw material for the new line will be virgin fiber. The production line will be optimized to save energy and enhance final product quality.

About the customer

Aktül Kağıt started its tissue production in 2011 and carries out its tissue paper manufacturing and converting operations in Pamukova-Sakarya, in a total area of 200.000 m² with a capacity of 140.000 ton/year in paper production and 120.000 ton/year in converting.

Aktül Kağıt produces private label products for leading local chains, markets and abroad. The company is also the preferred supplier of quality jumbo rolls for many converting facilities; local and abroad.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Björn Magnus, Sales Director, EMEA, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet, tel. +46 703 17 79 83

Jan Erikson, Vice President, Sales, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet, tel. +46 70 517 14 90

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-receives-the-third-tissue-line-order-from-aktul-kagit-uretim-pazarlama-in-turkey,c3314027

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-receives-the-third-tissue-line-order-from-aktul-kagit-uretim-pazarlama-in-turkey-lores,c2893137 Valmet receives the third tissue line order from Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama in Turkey lores https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-receives-the-third-tissue-line-order-from-aktul-kagit-uretim-pazarlama-in-turkey-hires,c2893138 Valmet receives the third tissue line order from Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama in Turkey hires

SOURCE Valmet Oyj