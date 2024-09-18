Valmet ranked as the second most attractive employer in Finland among engineering professionals

Valmet Oyj press release, September 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been ranked as the second most attractive employer among engineering professionals in Finland, according to a new study by Universum. The ranking was published in Universum's annual, Finland's most extensive employer attractiveness survey. Earlier this year, in another study by Universum, Valmet was ranked as the third most attractive employer among engineering students in Finland.

"Being ranked among top employers is a great recognition for Valmet. Thank you to Valmet's more than 19,000 employees for contributing to this result. As a newcomer to the company, I am excited to learn more about Valmet's people and technologies behind this recognition, both in Finland and around the world. This type of research often provides valuable insights into a company. I look forward to building on those insights and continuing to strengthen Valmet as an employer and a work community," says Anu Pires, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Valmet.

About Universum

Universum is a global leader in employer branding. Its services include actionable research, strategic consulting, data-driven communications, and social media solutions for talent branding, sourcing, and analytics. On an annual basis, Universum surveys over 1,000,000 students and professionals worldwide.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Pires, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Valmet, tel. +358 40 592 6234

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-ranked-as-the-second-most-attractive-employer-in-finland-among-engineering-professionals,c4038450